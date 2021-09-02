Mary P. Higby

Mary P. “Priscilla” (Hoar) Higby, 86, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late John C. “Jack” Higby for fifty-six years. Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late Roger S. and Madeline (Fraizer) Hoar.
Mrs. Higby graduated from Lowell High School, and received her Bachelor’s Degree from UMASS Lowell, formerly Lowell State Teacher’s College. She was an elementary school music teacher for the Town of North Kingstown for thirty-three years before retiring. Mrs. Higby was a communicant of St. Bernard Church. She was an animal lover and volunteered at the North Kingstown Animal Shelter. Mrs. Higby was also a docent for Smith’s Castle. She loved traveling and set sail on twenty-seven cruises. Mrs. Higby enjoyed music, gardening, reading, golfing, and playing cards and bridge.
She leaves two nieces whom she raised, Regina “Gina” Campbell, and her husband, Scott of Wakefield, and Renee Sevigny, and her partner, Andrea Carneiro of Warwick; grandniece, Jessica Pierson, and her husband, Stephen; grandnephew, Matthew Lombardi; and a great-grandnephew, Jacob Pierson.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at St. Bernard Churchin North Kingstown with a burial at Elm Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852 or a charity of your choice, will be appreciated.
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
