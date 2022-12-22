Barbara Paquette

Barbara (Rooney) Paquette, of Wakefield RI died August 7, 2022 at home with her husband and loved ones present. She was the beloved wife of Laurence Paquette for 56 years. Born in Williamstown, MA, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Charlotte Rooney. Besides her husband Laurence, she is survived by two children, Edmond L. Paquette and his wife Teresa of Vienna, VA and Jonathan B. Paquette and his wife Rebecca of Kingston, RI; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Francis, Madeline, Edmond, Ruby, Cecilia, Eden and Lucy; a brother, Michael Rooney of Texas, and a sister-in-law, Denise Drapeau of West Springfield, MA.
Barbara received a Bachelors and Masters degree in Early Childhood Education from Westfield State University in Westfield, MA. She taught art at numerous schools in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Murrells Inlet, SC. Her Master’s degree dissertation focused on the connection of early childhood development to art. She brought this belief into her home where she converted her garage into a working art room, with a large table that was always fully stocked for her grandchildren. As a result, there are many rich memories of her creating art with them.
She used her natural ability as an artist to lift those she loved and make them feel special. She never missed a birthday and celebrated special occasions with personalized homemade greeting cards, posters, signs, and decorations.
Barbara was an expert at any potluck. She was a skilled baker and cook and often saved her best work for a crowd. She enjoyed decorating and entertaining family and friends with a warm spirit that made all feel welcomed.
As a member of Christ the King Parish community in Kingston, RI, Barbara enjoyed fellowship and made many friends over the years. She was a member of the choir where she shared her gift of music and love of singing.
Barbara was most proud of her family. Her best days were when she was surrounded by those she loved.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 10 a.m. at Christ The King Parish in Kingston, RI. A livestream for the funeral can be found at: https://youtu.be/2ze3t7I-_pA
Memorial donations can be made to ALS Society of RI or Hope Health and Hospice of RI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.