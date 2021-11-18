Ann M. Hall

Ann Marie (Lyons) Hall, 65, of Carolina, RI passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Michael W. Hall.
Born April 22, 1956 in Worcester, MA moved to Warwick, RI as a young child. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Greta (Chapdelaine) Lyons.
Ann was kind, generous, funny and loved unconditionally. She loved the ocean, reading, adventures, being with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She lived life to the fullest!
She is survived by her children Meghann E Smith, Caitlin L Hall Bitgood (John Bitgood), Maxwell M Hall, and know as Yaya by her beloved grandchildren Remy, Maisy and Finn. She adored her nieces and nephews, and will be missed by all.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 60 Belmont Ave, Wakefield, RI. Please celebrate Ann with us on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1-5 p.m.
