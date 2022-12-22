Agnes E. Bisset

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Agnes E. (McKnight) Bisset, of Narragansett, RI, on the evening of December 11, 2022 with her family at her side. She was the fifth of 10 children of George and Agnes (Flynn) McKnight and born on April 22, 1932 in Providence. She lived in Pawtucket for most of her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Davies Bisset Jr, with whom she shared many happy years, five children, and 11 grandchildren.
Agnes had a strong sense of faith and lived her life with happiness, love, forgiveness and friends. Until recent years, she attended Mass daily in Narragansett with a group of friends fondly known as the “church ladies.” She also had a lifetime of close friendships from her volunteer work on the board of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and other organizations she supported, including those supporting children with special needs. Always the champion of the underdog, Agnes would often remind us to “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.” She was known for her kindness, elegance, sharp wit and wonderful sense of humor, as well as her many hats and berets and brightly-colored outfits. She often passed along nostalgic “wise” sayings to her family, particularly to her grandchildren. For the past five years she lived at the Brightview Assisted Living Community in Wakefield where her positive nature and grateful attitude attracted friends and fans among the staff and residents.
Before her marriage and five children, Agnes worked at Amica Mutual, where she met and married Dave Bisset. Back in those days, fellow employees were not allowed to be married so Agnes departed Amica for the Dean’s Office at Pembroke. In yet another aspect of life in the 1950s, Agnes, a devout Catholic, married Dave, a faithful Protestant, when unions like this were not common. Dave and Agnes introduced their children to the significance of both religious traditions.
In addition to her faith, another pillar of Agnes’ life was family. She was proud to be one of 10 siblings and remained close to her brothers and sisters. “Mimi” was also an active and engaged grandmother and traveled often to visit her family throughout the country and across the world. Agnes was extremely proud of her sons and daughters: Davies III (Megan) of East Greenwich, Andrew of Zurich, Elizabeth Hoy (John), of Orlando, Robert (Shaney) of London, and Kim Bisset (Caroline) of Boston. She was a devoted and proud grandmother to her 11 grandchildren, including Molly, Lucy and Sophie Bisset; Jack, Kristina and Davies Hoy; Ryder, Lachlan and Elke Bisset; and Nate and Maddie Bisset-Mock. Agnes was pre-deceased by her four sisters, Peggy Sherry, Barbara Gardner, Jane Bessette and MaeBeth McCormick, and her four brothers, George McKnight, James McKnight, Jack McKnight and Peter McKnight. Agnes is also survived by her brother F. Graham McKnight and by “sister-in-law” Mavis McGetrick. She had great love for her numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes loved her summers in Narragansett and winters in Naples, FL. But the summertime was particularly special to “Mimi” as all members of the family gathered each summer in Narragansett. Agnes enjoyed spending time at the Dunes Club and Point Judith Country Club and had previously been a long-time member of Pawtucket Country Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Saturday, December 17 at St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. A livestream of the funeral Mass is available at https://livestream.com/stm/stm-funeral
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, PO BOX 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920 (JDRF.org), or to the Youth Mission Program at St. Thomas More Parish, 53 Rockland St, Narragansett, RI 02882.
Condolences may be left at www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
