Dorothy J. Kittell, 86, of South Kingstown, died peacefully on August 26, 2021 at Brookdale South Bay. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Kittell, Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Pimental and Dorothy J. (Hamm) Pimental.
Mrs. Kittell was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a Communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield where she was a devoted CCD teacher for 32 years. She also worked as a teacher’s aide in South Kingstown Schools.
She leaves her loving children: Gale H. Kittell and her husband Bernie of Wakefield, Eric E. Kittell and his wife Karen of North Providence, Cheryl A. Dahn and her husband Scott of Kennebunk, ME, Mark A. Kittell of Wyoming, RI, and Terri A. Kittell-Longworth of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Kaila M. Alger, Miranda Baffaro, Michael Dahn, Matthew Dahn, Logan Kittell, Zachary Kittell, Magnolia Longworth, Henry Longworth, and great-grandmother of Mia Baffaro, Michael Baffaro, Liam Alger, Landon Alger, and Liana Alger. She was the sister of Raymond Pimental of Colorado Springs, CO, Wallace Pimental of Jackson, NH, and the late Butch Pimental.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield with a burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
