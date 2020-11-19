Si D. Dawley

Si Douglas Dawley, age 50, of Warwick, formerly of North Kingstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a mighty battle with cancer. Born in Warwick, he was a son of Jacquelyn (Moone) Dawley and the late Nelson Dawley.
Si was employed by General Dynamics, Electric Boat for many years as a rigger and a ship fitter, and experienced a close camaraderie with his crew.
An avid fisherman, he enjoyed the outdoors, especially kayaking and the annual camping trip with his buddies. Si enjoyed playing sports from a young age through high school. He was a fan of the Boston Bruins as well as NASCAR.
Si is survived by the love of his life, Debbi Armenti, and was the loving and caring brother of Marcy Dawley, Suzanne Dawley and her husband Lokesh Pai, and the late Skee Dawley. Si is also survived by his uncle, Terry Moone.
Si’s family held a private graveside committal service on Saturday, November 14, 2020. No public celebration of Si’s life is planned because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory are appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.