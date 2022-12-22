William M. Keenan, 91, of Bristol RI, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, at Newport Hospital with loving family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Goode) Keenan. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2022.
A native of Dover, NH, Bill attended preparatory school at St John’s Prep in Danvers, MA. Following graduation, Bill attended Providence College on a track scholarship, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelors in Business Administration. Immediately following, Bill joined the Marine Corp as an officer and was very proud of his 10 years of serving the Corp as a pilot. After his military career, Bill worked in the defense industry while also earning his MBA. In retirement Bill sailed almost daily. That was his happy place.
Besides his wife, Bill is survived by their children, Colleen Farnham (Stuart, Jackson NH), Susan Morales (Midlothian VA), Carol Keenan (Edenton NC) and Lori Keenan (Jackson NH). Their three grandchildren, Dr. Megan Morales, Brett Morales and Matthew Fritz. And four great grandchildren, Emily, Calista, Charlie and Val.
A funeral service, honoring Bill’s life, will be scheduled later in January. Details can be found on the Avery-Storti funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to RI Veterans Home 480 Metacom Ave. Bristol RI 02809 “In Memory of Bill Keenan”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.