Bruce Reynolds ended an active life on February 17, 2023 shortly after his 80th birthday. His was a life dedicated to his beloved classical music, the Peace Dale Congregational Church, the Chorus of Westerly, diving and the environment. He grew up on the shores of Lake George, New York and was introduced to music by his mother who was a locally-accomplished organist for her church. His joys while growing up were singing and swimming.
After obtaining his bachelor’s in biology from Earlham College in Indiana he came to Rhode Island to get his Masters in Oceanography. Although he didn’t complete that program it did lead him to a lifetime job with the Environmental Protection Agency based at the Bay Campus in Narragansett. In that career he supervised environmental clean-up dives and was the lead dive instructor for the EPA.
He was attracted to the Peace Dale Congregational Church in the mid-1970’s for the outstanding music program and the active ministry of Reverend Lawrence Washburn. For 50 years Bruce was a key voice in the traditional choir. He also was responsible for assuring the church’s historic organ was properly rebuilt after the destructive fire of 1982.
His love of music is what led him to join the Chorus of Westerly around 2003. He was a devoted member singing in the talented bass section. Bruce’s significant lifetime event was traveling with the Chorus to Europe. He was awed when they performed in the St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna in 2013 and then in 2018 to perform Bach in the Johannes Cathedral in Magdeburg in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.
Bruce had a kind heart and exhibited his Christian beliefs not only in his work in the church but by befriending several individuals that would have been homeless had he not provided support. He always thought of others.
He is survived by his sister Jean Wild of McCall, Idaho and his two nephews, Nickolaus Johnson and Andrew Johnson.
There will be a memorial service at the Peace Dale Congregational Church at 261 Columbia St., Peace Dale on Saturday March 25 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send any donations in his memory to either the Peace Dale Congregational Church or the Chorus of Westerly.
