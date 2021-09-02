Harold A. Loftes, Jr. 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was the husband of Mary (Littlefield) Loftes and the son of the late Virginia (Bossard) Loftes and Harold Loftes, Sr. and brother to the late Bruce Loftes. Besides his wife he is survived by his son Kevin M. Loftes of South Kingstown; daughter Amanda L. Ball of Rockwall, TX and three grandchildren , Haylea, Hannah and Kevin. Harold built and owned many boats during his 60+ years of commercial fishing, including the vessels Mary Elena, Min Terse, Amanda Lee, Kevin + Mandy and others. Fishing was his life and passion. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. A graveside ceremony was held at New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston Monday, August 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Point Judith Fishermen’s Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 386 Narragansett,RI 02882.
