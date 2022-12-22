Helen Egerton

Helen (Cassin) Egerton, 64, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island passed away on December 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Leo Cassin Jr. and Helen Frances (McElroy) Cassin. She leaves behind her daughter Laura (Egerton) Allbee and her husband Glenn Allbee. Along with her grandchildren, Aiden and Alana Allbee.
Helen was a long-time summer resident of Matunuck, her favorite place. She thoroughly enjoyed spending her days at the beach. Helen earned her Bachelor of Science from Rhode Island College and her Master’s Degree in special education from Providence College. She worked as a special education teacher for the Providence School Department for many years before retiring.
In addition to her daughter and grandchildren, she is survived by her siblings: Terry Kelly and husband Thomas Kelly, Dr. Kate Cassin, Eleanor Cassin, Lori Cassin, and Thomas L. Cassin III and wife Kelly Cassin. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813. Visiting hours were held on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Colombia St, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Helen’s name to St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813, or The Autism Project ,1516 Atwood Ave, Johnston, RI 02919.
