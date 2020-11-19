Elizabeth M. Wilson

Elizabeth May Wilson (Rathbun), 95, of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Wilson. Born in Cranston the daughter of the late Willis H. and Grace M. (Golding) Rathbun.
Elizabeth was the Town Clerk for the Town of South Kingstown 1978-1987; Town of South Kingstown employee 1968-1987; was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the New England City & Town Clerks Association, the Rhode Island City & Town Clerks Association, the Peace Dale Congregational Church where she served on many boards and committees, the Order of Eastern Star, Nestell Chapter #6 where she was past Matron, Past Grand Officer and Past Grand Representative, the YMCA of Peace Dale, the Rathbun Family Association and the Alliance for Mentally Ill; a descendant of the Daughters of the Revolution; she completed courses conducted at Salve Regina by New England City & Town Clerks to receive Certified Municipal Clerk designation; served on the Board of Directors at Peace Dale House and Peace Dale Estates and volunteered for the nutrition program at Peace Dale House.
She is survived by her children Nancy E. Wilson and Bradley H. Wilson and his wife Cheryl, both of Wakefield; her grandchildren Robert Wilson and his fiancé Kelly and Christina Hutcheins and her husband Allan; and her great granddaughter Avery Wilson. She was the mother of the late Robert V. Wilson and sister of the late Sarah J. Grandchamp, Willis, Charles and Lucy J. Rathbun.
Her funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Peace Dale Congregational Church, 261 Columbia St., Peace Dale, RI 02879.
