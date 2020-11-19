Victor H. Challberg

Victor Herbert Challberg of Warwick, formerly of North Kingstown died of heart disease on Sunday, November 8th. Born in Warwick on July 29, 1946, “Vic” was the son of the late Herbert V. and Gloria H. Challberg. He was also the husband of the late Arlene (Kairnes) Challberg. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Kristina Challberg (Kyle) of Warwick, and Emily Wilson (Mark) of North Kingstown plus grandchildren Clarissa, Kassidy, Ben, Izabella, and Brynne. Vic leaves his two siblings, Mayli-Anne Chappell of Wakefield and Kurt Challberg of Exeter and many nieces and nephews.
Vic was a gentleman and a stand-up guy always on the lookout to be of help to anyone who needed it. He and his brother, Kurt, once borrowed a tow truck and rescued his niece and her broken-down car stuck in Harlem on her way home from college. As a young boy, he won the confidence of friends and animals alike with his gentle ways. He once won over the attention of a crow that lived outside his bedroom window and followed him to school every day at Wickford Jr High until his parents and school authorities intervened. Immensely artistic, he developed cartoon characters and situations that brought glee (and sometimes consternation) to friends and family alike. He once won a design contest for the NK Police Dept for a patch to be worn by its officers and adorn the sides of police cars still seen to this day.
As an adventurous young man, he and his best friend “Moe” ran off and joined a circus for a couple of years. Then wanderlust took him away on the “Tontine,” the beautiful sloop berthed in Wickford during the summers and that set sail for the azure seas of the Carribean in the fall. There VIc would work at various marinas until he came back to Wickford after his mother’s death in 1970. There he would meet Arlene, buy a house in Wickford, and begin family life while working at Electric Boat until his retirement in 2001.
Vic will be sorely missed by a family that loved him fiercely.
The complications of COVID at this time will mean his services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Fagan Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown.
