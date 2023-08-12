In business today, digital literacy has become a critical component for a return on investment and time, and schools are heavily emphasizing it.
For instance, a University of Rhode Island auditorium recently was a beehive of activity. A dozen or so round tables were set up on the floor, and laptop computers were open on each one.
Education professionals moved from table to table, chatting with a representative of the team that was created that week. They shared the final projects they hope will change their schools’ perspectives on using digital learning in their professions.
Most took notes and some exchanged business cards and talked about new ideas for using and sharing technology. This was the University of Rhode Island’s 2023 Summer Institute in Digital Literacy.
Not far from the university, at the South Kingstown School District offices, Eric Lonergan coordinator for digital literacy, gave the local perspective on how this vital part of learning is critical for business.
“Digital literacy is the ability to effectively navigate, evaluate, and understand information using digital technologies. It involves a range of skills, including basic computer literacy, internet navigation, online communication, critical thinking, information evaluation, and ethical use of digital resources,” he explained.
In a practical sense, he said, the district provides one-to-one technology access to every student, so digital literacy is ingrained in students from kindergarten through their senior years.
“Beginning at the elementary level, students receive instruction on safely and effectively utilizing technology. We utilize digital platforms like Zern for Math or the Wonders digital platform for ELA,” Lonergan said. “Throughout their SKSD careers, students will use hardware and software to create presentations, videos, documents, and more. As students progress, they also have the opportunity to build online portfolios and websites, and those interested can explore our various CTE programs where digital literacy is an essential skill.”
The immersive experience also includes online safety, such as the responsible sharing of data and understanding the impacts of social media. He said that district media specialists are well-versed in digital literacy and offer additional support and lessons to students around those topics.
“Through these initiatives, we ensure our students are well-prepared for the digital landscape they’ll encounter throughout their educational journey and beyond,” Lonergan said.
As importantly, he noted that digital learning taps into preparing them for any career they are considering.
“A strong digital skill set opens up many opportunities across many industries. This skill set gives students the tools to find, evaluate and organize information using digital resources effectively,” he said.
“Communication in the workplace is key, and with remote work becoming more common workers need to use tools like Zoom or Slack or Notion to contribute to a conversation, not with colleagues around a conference table but around the world,” he pointed out.
Education experts have pointed to the rapid development of technology and students need the ability to adapt to utilize technology to their advantage.
Lonergan has a background in digital communications that includes creating built websites, email marketing strategies, social media presences, and collaboration with radio, television, and print media.
He offered examples of digital literacy in various careers:
- A marketing director would use digital literacy to create and implement online marketing campaigns, analyze data from various digital platforms, use social media for brand promotion, and understand analytics tools to measure campaign effectiveness.
- A human resources manager would utilize digital literacy for tasks such as online recruitment, conducting video interviews, managing employee data and records using HRIS (Human Resources Information System) software, and ensuring data privacy and security compliance in digital processes.
- Digital literacy is fundamental for software developers as they need to understand programming languages, collaborate with team members using version control systems, stay updated with the latest technologies and trends, and troubleshoot software issues using online resources and forums.
- Teachers use digital literacy to create engaging digital lessons, design and manage learning management systems (LMS), conduct online assessments, provide remote instruction, and leverage educational apps and software for interactive learning experiences.
Back at the URI conference, participants were keenly aware of Lonergan’s points.
Colleen Kenyon, is the director of digital learning at Rhode Island PBS. She spent the week at the summer institute refocusing and restructuring PBS’ education department.
“Digital literacy is already a part of what we do with workshops for children, parents, and teachers. PBS offers programs that focus on computational thinking using broadcast content to encourage discussions around that concept,” she said in a report from URI.
“We need to change our communication plan, getting out into the community and promoting digital literacy to the public,” she said.
Narragansett
Active shooter drills are something area police departments constantly train to handle, but they also are drills in which the public needs to be prepared for what to do.
“Although active shooter hostile events are very rare everywhere I would argue that having solid situational awareness skills carries over into many domains. It is a minimal investment with a potential high return,” said Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan.
As part of its public awareness efforts, the Narragansett Police Department is sharing with residents and businesses guidance on how to react to an active shooter or other threat by a violent attacker.
“Research shows that when people are forced to respond to a rapidly evolving emergency they will fall back on their experience and/or their training. In the absence of either they are going to freeze and panic,” said Police Chief Sean Corrigan.
“In these situations making decisions quickly is imperative to save lives. Reviewing this training material and engaging in situational awareness activities such asking yourself ‘What if’ questions is the best practice for a citizen to actively take part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe,” he said.
The FBI offers resources on the “Run, Hide, Fight” principles to help people learn how to save their own lives and the lives of others before law enforcement arrives during an incident with a violent attacker:
Run: This option begins with being aware of your environment before any active, hostile act occurs, including alternate exits and escape routes. Go quickly and cautiously, leaving your belongings behind and not stopping until you are safe. Follow all instructions from law enforcement.
Hide: If there is no safe escape route, find a hiding place from the attacker’s view. Find ways to prevent the attacker from accessing you and others around you by locking the door and barricading your hiding place.
Fight: As a last resort, people can work together to fight back using available objects to attempt to incapacitate an attacker. Learn more about safety resources at https://www.fbi.gov/.../active-shooter-safety-resources
“You have to do what police officers do all of the time. That is take in incomplete fact patterns, quickly evaluation them and make decisions. Then adjust your actions as you take in more information. You should think of these training materials as best practice principles not a set-in-stone recipe to follow,” he said.
“This is why I find “what if” scenario practice so powerful. It allows you to exercise these principles in the theater of your imagination. I also think the best way to avoid becoming paranoid and obsessive about this topic is to be proactive,” he said.
He advised residents and businesses to take some time to review the training materials and engage in “what if” thinking to exercise the material.
“At that point realize you have done what is within your power and go forward to enjoy your liberty with the knowledge that you have internal resources to rely upon if you ever find yourself in such a situation,” he said.
This week, the Narragansett Police Department participated in active shooter training at Pier School. It is a standard training exercise for police departments.
In addition, police in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown use the “See Something, Say Something” mobile app for reporting suspicious circumstances and people.
South Kingstown
- The Southern RI Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Eclectic Energy, located at 102 Main Street in Wakefield.
Eclectic Energy is a curated goods and gifts shop selling items ranging from home decor, kitchen and stationery items to accessories, kids’ toys and whimsical goods you didn’t know you needed. The year-round shop is open daily 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Owner Pamela Davis is a native Rhode Islander who recently moved back home from New York City to open her shop and enjoy the beach life. For more information, visit www.eclecticenergy.com.
- Cultivating Minds and Bodies recently opened at 213 Robinson Street, Unit B2, in Wakefield.
It offers various services, including halotherapy, infrared sauna therapy, hydro massage, and more. They offer a special group rate for four or more people (perfect for date nights, girls’ night out, moms needing a relaxing break, etc.). They are open Thursday – Monday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment.
For more information, visit cultivatingmindsandbodies.com.
- Get ready for a fun-filled evening painting a sailboat at sunset with Catherine Conroy of Catherine’s Canvases at Finishing Touches Picture Framing of Wakefield on August 17 at 6 p.m. This event is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and explore their creativity.
No painting experience is required, as Catherine will guide you through the process step-by-step. Bring your beverage and snacks, and they’ll provide all the painting supplies.
You’ll get to take home your very own masterpiece at the end of the night. Take advantage of this opportunity to relax, socialize, and get your creative juices flowing. Reserve your spot today.
North Kingstown
- Engaging Physical Therapy, LLC and Allfours Physical Therapy have joined forces to provide Physical Therapy Services at Morning Star Horse Farm, 2415 Tower Hill Rd., Saunderstown, RI.
These PT services specialize in incorporating hippotherapy (equine movement) into physical therapy treatment for individuals with neuromotor impairments. The following diagnoses are just an example of typical diagnoses that may benefit from the use of hippotherapy within a physical therapy treatment plan: cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, chromosomal differences, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s Syndrome, post-stroke (pediatric or adult), developmental delay and general balance impairments in both children and adults.
The business is currently booking appointments for Fall 2023 for both children and adults.
Mary Helene Chaplin, PT, MS, HPCS of Engaging Physical Therapy, LLC, has over 25 years of experience incorporating horse movement into physical therapy treatment with children and adults.
Elizabeth Shealy, PT of Allfours Physical Therapy has over 10 years of experience including hippotherapy, or equine movement in physical therapy treatment, primarily with children.
For more information contact Chaplin at (401) 366-4045 or Shealy at (401) 472-4978.
Around South County
- Arrowhead Dental Associates in Charlestown will host its annual “Dentistry from the Heart” event on September 9, a day of free dentistry for those in need in the community.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the dental practice’s team plans to give cleanings, extractions and fillings at no cost to those in Southern Rhode Island who cannot afford dental care or do not have dental insurance.
Appointments will run on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for appointments will begin at 6 a.m.
- Westerly Community Credit Union (WCCU) has announced that Richard Champ has been promoted to vice president of commercial lending. He is responsible for credit, sales and directing all activities of the Commercial Lending Department.
Champ received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and his commercial lending certification from the University of Rhode Island.
He has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, starting with Fleet back in 1993. Champ previously held the position of director of business lending. He grew up in Stonington, CT and currently resides in Westerly.
- The Women’s Club of South County (WCSC) has awarded a total of $17,995 to local recipients for educational degree and certification programs. Among the winners are North Kingstown residents Irene Emma Eden, Nyoungpank Joyce Parker, Prachi (Libby) Terra and Sydney Householder. The four will be attending the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island and Boston University, respectively.
Wakefield resident Kamaria Harris, who will be attending American Safety Programs and Training and Ashaway resident Elizabeth Gooding, who will be attending the Community College of Rhode Island, were also recipients of the WCSC scholarships, which help women in Washington County become self-sufficient through the pursuit of degree and certification programs. All funds are distributed directly to the educational institution for their tuition costs.
