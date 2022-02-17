NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For another year auto imports at the Quonset Business Park have remained significantly below 2019’s high levels of more than 300,000 vehicles shipped for distribution in the United States.
Last year saw only about 191,000 imports, a steep drop from 338,447 three years ago and before the effect of pandemic-related shutdowns hit the automotive manufacturing business worldwide. Imports are done through North Atlantic Distribution Inc., one of the top 10 importers in the country and a big revenue generator for the business park.
“It’s still due to some COVID pandemic-related back-ups at closed plants and a microchip shortage,” said Steven King, managing director at Quonset Development Corporation.
QDC in its 2020 annual report cited the COVID-19 pandemic also as the reason for a significant drop in auto imports. NORAD, the largest tenant at the business park, processes thousands of vehicles each week and distributes them to dealerships throughout the Northeast and elsewhere.
However, despite the downturn, NORAD expects that volume will gradually increase and they’re optimistic that by 2023, they will again match or exceed the number of 2019 imports. The state takes a tariff on each vehicle that arrives, usually by large container ship or rail car, to the port.
“I see it coming back now and that’s a really good sign,” said Matthew Martyn, NORAD business development director. He said that the ships coming now with vehicles from the several overseas manufacturers are carrying more cargo than in July.
“Last week we got 7,000 cars,” he said, noting, “We’re in a better place than we were eight months ago.”
The Port of Davisville, located at Quonset Business Park, is the only public port in Rhode Island. As a top 10 auto importer in all of North America, the port has four berths for ships and more than 60 acres of terminal storage, handling a volume of auto imports nearly seven times greater than what was processed in 1996. Davisville has also seen growth of nearly 900 percent in the last 20 years.
The Quonset Development Corporation (QDC), a quasi-state agency, is responsible for the development and management of the Quonset Business Park, overseeing more than 200 companies, nearly 12,000 full and part-time jobs, and, of course, the Port of Davisville.
Problems with shipping to the port first focused on worldwide manufacturing plant shutdowns in 2020 due to the encroaching COVID pandemic idling workers and plants.
This had a ripple effect throughout the industry as both supply and demand for new cars fell. As countries began to rebound, demand picked up, but factories could not meet ramp-up production to satisfy increasing numbers of buyers.
As a result, both the new and used-car markets became tight and prices have skyrocketed due to scarcity.
In addition, a global shortage of microchips –an essential part to run the computer systems controlling operations in most vehicles today – was forecasted in September to get worse.
Kelly Blue Book, an online repository about vehicle news and estimates of vehicles values, explained the problem.
Today’s cars are computers with wheels. Even an inexpensive new car can contain more than 100 microchips, powering everything from climate controls to shift timing. Luxury cars, with their more advanced entertainment and comfort technologies, can use more than 150.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, America stopped moving. As in-person gatherings paused and offices and schools went remote, automakers realized that Americans wouldn’t be buying many new cars. So they cut the number of microchips they ordered.
But people worldwide bought more personal electronics than ever. Needing extra connectivity to work and attend school remotely, they bought new computers, phones, and other chip-heavy devices.
When government programs started sending cash assistance to Americans, car demand rose again. Automakers tried to scale back up their orders for new processors. But the microchip industry couldn’t keep up with the new demand.
Oliver Zipse, chief executive officer of car maker BMW, told CNN, “If you ask me how long this chip shorted period will stay on, I consider it will be the next six to 12 months. And after that, we should be over.”
NORAD’s Martyn said that he believes that the 2022 import numbers in Quonset will still rank below 2019, but will be much better than 2020 and 2021. He declined, however, to set a benchmark or estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.