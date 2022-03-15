NORTH KINGSTOWN – The school committee Monday released a highly critical investigation report finding that Schools Superintendent Phil Auger and then-high school Principal Densie Mancieri failed to protect the safety of students involved in "fat testing" by a former coach.
Auger, who resigned abruptly last week, was criticized for "neglect of duty" for failure to provide more rigorous oversight of former coach Aaron Thomas, who allegedly conducted "fat tests" - some on naked students - over a 20 year period.
Auger learned of this testing in 2018 when a student came forward to report them. He asked athletic department officials to change procedures for how the "fat tests" were done, but the report states that no new procedures were ever followed or monitored.
"I find it more troubling that the Superintendent, given what he knew at the time, never approached Mr. Thomas about the issue again until it broke open in February 2021," wrote attorney Matthew Oliverio, who has done two separate investigations at the school committee's request into this matter.
"The abject failure and neglect of monitoring and oversight over Mr. Thomas’ conduct after September 2018 by the Superintendent can logically be considered neglect of duty," he wrote.
Oliverio also wrote, "I conclude that Mr. Thomas deliberately concealed his conduct from those in a position of authority. That is not to say that no one knew Mr. Thomas was fat testing. This was well known among the staff."
In addition, Oliverio criticized Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri - high school principal during the time Thomas did some of his "fat testing" - for failure to investigate further and hold the coach accountable for his alleged actions as observed by another staff member Howie Hague, an athletic director.
"As for Dr. Mancieri’s reaction to the news from Howie Hague, she was rightly troubled about the encounter with a student, but remarkably for the wrong reason. She never considered that the student was at risk for any harm, presumably because there was never any complaint received by the subject student or any other student that Mr. Thomas was meeting alone with students," Oliverio wrote.
"Nor did she discern any objective indicia of signs of physical or emotional harassment or abuse by someone in a position of authority. Instead, she was more troubled by the fact that the fat testing was taking place in his office, an academic environment, as opposed to the athletic facilities," he said.
"As the administrator in charge of everything that takes place in the high school, and consistent with her contractual and statutory obligations to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of the students under her charge, she had a duty to confront her subordinate and inquire about his conduct," Oliverio's report said, noting that inquiry did not happen.
