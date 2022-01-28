SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Abel Collins announced Monday that he would not run again for South Kingstown Town Council, and also stepped aside as its president.
Council members chose Rory McEntee to head up the body as its new president through November.
Collins said he’d given thought about his political future for the last couple of years, and requested a change in council leadership to be put on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Collins nominated Council Vice-president McEntee to fill in the role as president.
“In the best interests of the town, it would be good to have other people having spent time as president of our council to have a continuity of leadership in some respects,” Collins said. “It has been a great honor to serve as a president for a number of councils and it’s been fun working with all of you. I will of course continue to work with all of you not as the president.”
The vote to elect McEntee was unanimous and the council unanimously voted to elect Collins to serve as vice-president, flipping the council’s top two leaders.
McEntee thanked the other members for voting for him.
“Receiving unanimous support is important to me on this, and I appreciate, Abel, your willingness to step aside and give someone else an opportunity,” he said. “Your seven years of council president leadership is institutional knowledge that we appreciate of you, and I’m happy that you’re willing to step aside and give the opportunity.”
McEntee, who is the son of State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, said it’s a privilege to lead the meetings as president.
“There is no higher power that the president has above any other members. We are all equal, and I intend to respect that,” he said before moving on to the next regular business item, an award of consulting services to Weston & Sampson of Foxborough, Mass., for $492,800 related to expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act federal funds.
McEntee also indicated during talks about that agenda item that the council intends to hire a new town manager by March 1.
At Monday’s meeting, Collins didn’t say why he was making the change now or whether he had future political plans. Collins easily won re-election to the council in 2020. McEntee was chosen as vice-president in December of that year.
The council opted not to follow tradition of choosing the member who received the most votes in the most recent election to become president. For 2020, that was newcomer Deborah Bergner.
Bergner decided to yield the duties of president to McEntee, the second-highest vote-getter in the election and an incumbent on the council.
McEntee, in turn, cited outside responsibilities, including his status as a full-time law student, as reasons he declined and nominated Collins.
Political affiliation didn’t factor into the leadership decision this term, as all the council members are Democrats.
Collins’ final year as president was turbulent, with the town voting down an $85 million school facilities bond and the controversial departures of both Town Manager Rob Zarnetske and Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano.
As a newcomer, Collins said in 2014 he was surprised when he was appointed president on a 3-2 vote to that council, which also included Hagan McEntee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.