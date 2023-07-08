The poor — but popular — clam cake is finally getting its due in a new book that could even lead to a day of recognition if author Carolyn Wyman has any influence.
There’s National Fried Clam Day, National Clams on the Half Shell Day, National New England Clam Chowder Day and even cousin quahogs get Quahog Week.
But nothing easily found for days to honor clam fritters or, known by their more popular nom de plume, clam cakes.
Now these lard and oil-deep fried tasty balls of dough with morsels of clams sparingly sprinkled throughout — at least in classic Rhode Island style — are front and center in Wyman’s new book, “The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide — Why We LOVE Them, How to MAKE Them, and WHERE to FIND them from Maine to Virginia.”
Indeed, there are clams casino and clams on the half shell, but nothing beats Rhode Island clam cakes according to Wyman in her historical, anecdotal and recipe-filled 160-page bivalve essence of all things clam cakes released in June.
“Narragansett is the epicenter of clam cake culture,” Wyman said this week in an interview about her book. This writer and former reporter for The Narragansett Times and Wilson Publishing should know.
Not because of her steeped background with a native Rhode Islander’s knowledge of its funky culture and funky foods, but because of this well-researched book that took two years to write — and almost 150 clam cakes to eat — while hunting down recipes and traditions from Maine to Virginia.
She cautioned, in her often humorous style of talking that mirrors in her writing, “I’m not eating 12 no matter how good they are. I didn’t want to be dead at the end of this project.”
True enough, it’s a cholesterol-infused demon filled with fat that would have many cardiologists and nutritionists waving their admonishing fingers, yet hungry devotees go for them like smokers for cigarettes.
These dough balls are soaked in lard or other oils and sprinkled with some clams — sometimes more or less depending on the recipe from people in different states making them according to cultural tradition.
For a certain few gastronomes, says Wyman, clams can be a turn-off and those folks prefer formerly swimming haddock or cod to bottom-sitting or under-the-sand spongy, slimy and drippy things often seen in a shell and consumed raw.
While long gone after a bake in dough, the image still holds firm for the non-eaters of anything clam-looking or tasting.
These and other stories are part of the book that names many Rhode Island establishments throughout the state.
They include local favorites like Aunt Carrie’s and Iggy’s, both near each other at the corner of Point Judith and Ocean Roads in Narragansett, and Cap’n Jack’s on Succotash Road in Wakefield.
They have catered for years to crowds ordering this crunchy food when done just right.
For still-surviving clam shacks and restaurants in business for over 100 years, the automobile brought them customers who had the freedom to travel beyond local amusement parks and dinner halls serving up on menus clam cakes, chowder and other side dishes.
These businesses over time cemented that epicenter reputation for seaside Narragansett’s fame, she said.
Wyman noted especially Aunt Carrie’s seizing in 1920 the opportunity to reinvent shore dinners in a take-out restaurant fashion for automobile travelers taking a day visit to the ocean. Aunt Carrie’s continues that tradition today.
Wyman takes a reader on a trip along the historical highway of clam cakes. However, it’s more than a compendium of recipes or just a report on the history of a dish known far and wide in Rhode Island.
For instance, Wyman — whose mind rattles off facts, figures and insights like ChatGPT or a Google Search on a computer — even finds a faux pas by President Rutherford B. Hayes.
His June 1877 trip to Rocky Point in Warwick “was less noted for the first presidential phone call (to Alexander Graham Bell) than for his eating a baked clam with a fork instead of picking it up with his hands like ‘an honest’ local ‘epicure,’” she wrote about a report in the local press.
And there are many other similar fun historical and cultural facts about this dish found from Maine to Virginia.
“They’re only of a certain wonderful time and place…They were fried up by mom or grandmom at home, at shore resorts in New England that morphed into amusement parks that are still remembered fondly by living Rhode Islanders; or at fundraising carnivals in Virginia that still take place,” she writes in the book.
“And now also and chiefly at seasonal, waterfront restaurants and shacks that people frequent on vacation,” she said. “The cakes are among the top two or three sellers at virtually every clam shack in Rhode Island, a favorite metaphor (a stupid person being ‘just shy of a dozen clam cakes’), and, paired with chowder at free luncheons, are the best way for a RI politician to cozy up to constituents.”
Wyman even talks about the length some Rhode Islanders were willing to go to get their favorite treat during an unprecedented worldwide health crisis.
“In the scary, early pandemic lockdown days, some Rhode Islanders actually risked their lives to stand in line to get clam cakes at Iggy’s,” she said. “Prompting an exasperated then-RI Governor (now U.S. Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo to scold, ‘Knock it off!’”
Wyman also explores the clam cake’s basic reason for existence, beginning more than 125 years ago.
“Clam cakes have always been an everyman and everywoman food; they are typically the cheapest seafood dish on the menu. That’s because it’s made of little chopped-up or minced pieces of the toughest clams, extended with flour, and sometimes a little cornmeal, or (in Maine) crackers,” Wyman explained.
She does add a caution, however. “Should you ever make the mistake of uttering the phrase ‘clam fritter’” in front of a fanatical native Rhode Islander (and I’m sorry, it will almost certainly be a Rhode Islander), do not engage.”
“Just nod and smile, running that famous saying about a clam cake called by any other name being just as good, (and do it) over and over again in your mind,” she said.
Then there’s also a personal testimonial about making clam cakes herself and after taste-testing over 100 many up and down the Eastern Seaboard.
“I made some myself and I really liked them,” Wyman said in the interview. “They tasted really good.”
Wyman is a talented writer with other book credits. She is the author of “The Great American Chocolate Chip Cookie Book,” “The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book”, “Better Than Homemade,” “SPAM: A Biography,” and “Jell-O: A Biography.”
Rudi Hempe, former editor of The Narragansett Times who hired Wyman in 1979, said, “Any writer who can grab national attention with a fun recipe book on SPAM, that much-maligned American culinary concoction, speaks volumes about the innate talent that Carolyn Wyman possesses.”
“Carolyn was hired to bring life to our feature section that was part of our Wilson Publishing weekly newspapers and one could tell she was destined for a bigger stage,” he added. “When she contacted me a year ago about her latest venture, Rhode Island clam cakes, I just knew it would be a winner.”
Wyman will also be available during Narragansett Historical Society’s summer series event July 13, at 6 p.m., next to the so-called Windmill Building on Clarke Road, he said. She will sign copies of the books and greet all clam cake aficionados.
For those bypassing history and looking for a how-to to make their own, she offers various recommendations from her research.
They have unique names to anchor perhaps a special way to make them. They include Andy Linton’s Special Clam Fritters, Arthur Ross’s Sea Breeze-Style Clam Fritters, Eastern Shore Clam Fritters (Pancakes), Essex Firehouse Clam Fritters, Jasper White’s Clam Fritters, Jelly Bean Fritters, Maine Clam Cakes (Patties), Mrs. Kitching’s Clam Fritters, Nana Bessie Woodman’s Clam Cakes, and Rhode Island Clam Cakes (Balls).
The book reviews the typical sauces such as basic traditional tartar, Chipotle mayo and spicy mayo ketchup.
To accompany this culinary institution in American culture, desserts sometimes go with them. She offers information on Grape-Nuts Pudding, Indian Pudding Something Like Aunt Carrie’s and French-Canadian Salmon Pie.
There are recipes for side dishes like Rhode Island clam chowder (clear broth and no cream), RI stuffies, Rhode Island-Style calamari and shack fries.
“My hope is that when visitors come to Rhode Island they will discover something they didn’t know about — and maybe like it,” she said.
