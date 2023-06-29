SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council during the public comment portion of its regular meeting on Monday listened to resident perspectives surrounding its decision in January to discontinue road maintenance services for over 70 miles of private road.
Robert Jensen, who lives on Sand Piper Drive and has been a full-time resident for about a year, protested the choice to discontinue services that the town has provided for decades.
“I’m just asking the council to consider rethinking that,” Jensen said. “When the town was founded 300 years ago, the fundamental principle was the safety and well-being of the residents and now all of a sudden to cut loose (these) families.”
The council’s vote in January came after discussion surrounding the fairness and equity of road services, due to some privately owned roads benefitting from being plowed, while others were not being maintained.
Town Council member Jessica Rose said Monday that she thinks the issue might need to be revisited.
“I feel like all these different roads have different stories and maybe we were too broad in our decision making,” Rose said. “I’m wondering if we need to relook at that policy. There are roads that are privately owned, and these roads need to be privately maintained. Then, you have roads where nobody is sure of the ownership. So, if we’ve been doing that for those roads, how do we help these people find the owners of the road so the roads can be maintained by whoever owns them? There’s a lot of gray (areas) that I didn’t realize existed before.”
The issue was brought forth by the Broad Hill Residential Compound Homeowners Association, which came to the council with concerns and argued that the previous means of road maintenance was unfair — specifically to taxpayers on private roads that the town wasn’t plowing.
Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo at Monday’s meeting said officials will prepare a “full presentation” for one of the group’s upcoming July meetings that will be designed to clarify the distinction between public and private roads.
Ursillo later in the meeting made clear that officials do not have the ability to tell people via the memo which specific roads are public, and which are private.
“What I’m going to tell you in this memo is how a road becomes public,” Ursillo said.
The town solicitor explained that if a road is only used by individuals on said road, it is considered private — if the town hasn’t accepted it as public.
If a road is used by the public in addition to people who live on the road “then an argument can be made that perhaps it is public,” Ursillo said.
Officials in January clarified that there is a process to have a road accepted by the town, through bringing the street up to subdivision standards. This includes standards surrounding drainage, curbs, and thickness of asphalt.
In other business, the council reviewed the town’s projected results for Fiscal Year 2022-23 with Finance Director Brian Silvia.
Silvia said, revenue is expected to exceed the budget by $1.9 million.
“This is projected to be 106.8% of the adopted budget, and this revenue – the 1.9 million represents 73.8% of the overall surplus the town is projecting,” Silvia said.
Silvia added there were two main drivers of the revenue overage, one being state aid and the other being investment income.
“State aid, investment income, and savings on DPS, those three areas represent 87%” of the year in projected surplus of $2.7 million.
