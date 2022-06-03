NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After a two-year pandemic-related shutdown, Shady Lea Mill’s artists and crafters will once again welcome members of the public to an annual summer open house event to buy items and explore the world of creators.
“As Covid was receding and doors here started to open up, it has been a joy to see the mill come to life again,” said Lynn Krim, the 83-year-old owner of the artists colony her father started 25 years ago.
“(It’s) almost human, hard to explain how I felt. Now we are up to full speed and moving forward again,” she added.
Wooden floors that line the hallways of the two-story building offer entry to spacious workshops many artists rent. Painters, potters, photographers, weavers and fiber artists, jewelry designers, collagists and sculptors are among the tenants.
The open house will be Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 202-year-old mill at 215 Shady Lea Road. Masks are optional, but some artists will be ask visitors to wear masks when entering their studios.
“All windows and doors will be open,” said Krim speaking both about cleansing the air to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and the relief of throwing open the grand old mill one more time.
Shady Lea Mill has more than 25 studios in which independent artists practice their craft. Twice a year the mill has sponsored its open house event.
The public is invited to walk through the mill, talk with the artists and buy any crafts or hand-made/collected items they have for sale. At other times, visits are most often by appointment with an individual artist.
Nestled in a wooded area off of Route 1, the mill has become one of the state’s hidden gems that offers nearly all Rhode-Island made crafts by artists who produce their works in these rented studios.
For instance, there’s Debra Walland, a fiber artist, and co-owner with Laura Kenyon of Seaside Rug Hooking.
“We have been online for 15 years, but last year moved in to Shady Lea,” Walland said. “We design patterns, hand dye wool and yarn for rug hookers. A year ago, we opened the studio to create and teach. This is our first open studios tour.”
”Our goal is to continue this fine craft of rug-making that originated in New England and the coast of Canada,” she said about a desire to bring and show the craft to a current generation of potential enthusiasts.
She called rug hooking meditative and centering.
“This also might be a reason for others to try it,” Walland said. “We hope to use the day to educate folks about this honored craft and re-awaken memories of another generation in families with cherished hooked rugs in their homes.”
The mill also gives artists opportunity to collaborate with each other, as she’s doing with Donna Thompson, who works with found objects to make sculpture and rents a studio next door.
“We also expect that the energy and kindness of folks coming to the mill will bring back the vibrancy of the mill,” she said. “I have seen more activity from the artists since the open studio event was planned.”
“This was a very quiet place during the pandemic and all of us need a jolt to restart the creative process, bring the artist community together for collaboration and support, and bring the mill back to life,” Walland said.
Trish Hurley, whose plein air paintings line her studio walls, has been at the studio for several years.
“Here you have a haven,” she said during a previous interview. “You close the door, listen to music and you are not being judged. You’re not going to have someone come in and say, “I don’t like that.’”
Richard Fyans, owner of Narragansett Clock Shop, has scores of old wooden clocks he tunes up and fixes in his studio. It has been his hobby and business for more than 30 years. The mill gives him a quiet place do his meticulous repairs.
In another studio is Joseph Yoffa who does mixed media.
“I spent the last week hanging my work completed since January 2020, looking back at different times of this pandemic, and pondering, where we go from here,” he said. “Working from home from March of 2020, instead of the mill, I concentrated on rediscovering the Jamestown shoreline of Narragansett Bay, through mixed media drawings, pastel and acrylic on watercolor paper.”
Yoffa also assisted in setting up a Ukrainian relief fundraiser to tie in with Saturday’s event at the mill.
“Through the help of many at the mill, we have gathered 38 artist donations from the mill artisans, including several from beyond the mill,” he said. “Our plan is to set up a gallery space on the first floor of the mill. All proceeds from the artwork sold will go to Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project.”
A sense of community
The life this mill infuses in creativity is hidden by its plain brick façade. It resembles many other mammoth empty and idle textile mills that have New England origins and thrived from the 1800s through mid-1900s.
Staples were this mill’s last major product until the mid-1980s when the manufacturing stopped. They are sprinkled still throughout its wooden floors. In its modern heyday, the staples were found in the well-known Speidel watch bands and various kinds of staplers used by other companies.
In the privacy of this two-century-old mill — whose grand first days centered on making the wool used in blankets for Union soldiers in the Civil War — artists burrow in workshops.
The pandemic hit Krim and the other artists hard.
It’s a place where social distancing and self-isolation have been the norm for many years, broken by only occasional visitors during open houses but more often just dropping in at another artist’s studio. So, it was no exception for these artists to face the same when the coronavirus hit this year.
“It never occurred to us we would have to shut the place to the artists,” Krim said in 2020. “There are single artists’ studios, there are very few having two people working in them. It’s like telling them they cannot go into their home.”
This year, she said, it’s time to call the public and the artists back home to the mill.
“I think it’s important for us to let people know we have survived Covid and we are back...better than ever,” she said. “It was difficult for some to be without their community. I think they depended on one another maybe more than they realized.”
Luke Randall, one of the first two artists to use the mill more than 20 years ago, has praised Krim’s father, Andy Reisert, for his interest in the arts.
“We got everyone excited about the place,” Randall said in a previous interview.
“In the beginning, and especially important, was owner Andy’s enthusiasm and love for the mill. He was a highly intelligent man who was kind and harkened from another era. He made it all happen with huge investments of both money and time,” he said.
