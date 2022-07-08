SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Gov. Dan McKee visited the greenhouses of the Farmer’s Daughter on Friday in South Kingstown, touting the woman-owned, multi-generational family farm’s role in a state program that expands workforce training.
The Growing Futures RI program’s purpose is to train the next generation of “green collar” natural resource professionals. It also aims to help member businesses like Farmer’s Daughter address increasing demand for plant-based products and services.
The program is able to take participants from entry-level through to professional certificates and licensing.
McKee said as lieutenant governor, he received 40 requests to tour farms in Rhode Island. The governor said his tours of farms were the most popular and most requested of his visits to many small local businesses.
Talks that came out of those visits are what led to the state’s development of the Growing Futures program, he said.
“It’s a formation of small businesses that we’ve never seen before in Rhode Island,” he said. “That’s where we are right now.”
McKee also included grants for small farms, agricultural and landscaping businesses in the state’s newly adopted budget.
“These small business grants are really important to the industry,” he said.
Farmer’s Daughter owner Sarah Partyka has three employees that went through the Growing Futures program. Two have been employed for two years, and the third for one year.
“It’s quite the honor to have the governor and the representatives of the green industry here today,” she said. “I’m very grateful. It’s a wonderful way of finding new people interested in the industry. We’re meeting people who are interested in the green industry and connecting them to us.”
Joining McKee were Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matt Weldon and
Shannon Brawley, executive director of the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association.
Growing Futures is funded through the Department of Labor and Training’s Real Jobs Rhode Island grant program and other sources.
“Government used to take federal money and train people and then pray that they get a job,” Weldon said. “We changed that a number of years ago to where we invest in good ideas.”
Weldon said Growing Futures helps workers to get onto career tracks in an industry that is — pun not intended — growing.
Weldon said the state is recovering jobs, going from 6 percent unemployment a year ago to 2.9 percent today.
“We’re recovering jobs, but we need to think about where are the jobs of tomorrow, five years from now, 10 years from now,” he said. “This is what programs like this do.”
The Nursery and Landscape Association developed Growing Futures programming which includes a youth apprenticeship, development of a two-year degree at the Community College of Rhode Island and the first in the nation multi-employer registered apprenticeship program for agriculture and plant-based industry. It’s designed to make connections between employers and workers.
“It really does address one of the biggest issues in the industry, which is bringing young people into the industry,” Brawley said. “We have an enormous aging demographic, farmers as well, which puts in jeopardy our land.”
The program is designed to provide training for “meaningful and living-wage jobs,” she added.
Brawley said RINLA has more than 40 businesses in its registered apprenticeship program, and almost 100 apprentices.
“They’re out in the field today, ahead of the biggest holiday of the season,” she said.
A five-week paid pre-apprenticeship program offers hands-on work at the state’s Arcadia Management Area, Brawley added.
“I’m very proud of that work,” she said. “From that program, we place people into jobs.”
RINLA member businesses say the program has provided tangible benefits.
Catherine Weaver, owner of Tupelo Design Studio in North Kingstown, also is a RINLA board member and on the Growing Futures advisory committee. Weaver also teaches landscape architecture at the University of Rhode Island.
She works in coastal and urban communities where the stresses of climate change are being felt. She’s often called on to provide landscapes that are both resilient and that embody climate adaptation.
“I’m very proud to be a part of the Growing Futures initiative,” she said. “I couldn’t do my job without all the member businesses in this room and those out there working today.”
