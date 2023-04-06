KINGSTON, R.I. — Ever since 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been the fastest growing wrestling promotion in the world with a fanbase that’s been packing arenas all over North America. The organization serves as an alternative to other realms of the pro wrestling world with young upstarts such as the AEW World Champion MJF, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin on the same roster as legends Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, John Moxley and Sting. There’s also an incredibly talented women’s division featuring the likes of AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Saraya, Anna Jay, Toni Storm, Nyla Rose, Ruby Soho and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. With all this talent, the hallmark of AEW has to be both its tag team and trios divisions, which as of press time are currently being led by AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns and AEW World Trios Champions House Of Black. This week, All Elite Wrestling will be making its presence felt in South County with two events happening today and tomorrow in Kingston.
The first night highlights the promotion’s partnership with the American Parkinson Disease Association, a grassroots organization based in 2008 that provides advocacy for people suffering from the effects of Parkinson’s disease and their families. The APDA has a local Rhode Island Chapter providing programs and services, including referrals, education, support groups and health and wellness initiatives for over 10,000 people throughout the region. April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month.
All Elite Wrestling’s philanthropic initiative AEW Together will host a charity event for the APDA tonight at the Courthouse Center for the Arts, located at 3481 Kingstown Road in Kingstown from 7-9 p.m. The event will feature pro wrestling play-by-play icon Tony Schiavone, who is also part of AEW broadcast team, and speakers from the APDA’s Rhode Island Chapter along with several AEW stars including referee Aubrey Edwards, producer, coach and former pro wrestler Jerry Lynn, coach, talent scout, commentator, former pro wrestler and former Olympian Mark Henry, senior producer and former pro wrestler Dean Malenko and current pro wrestlers “All Ego” Ethan Page, Thunder Rosa, Athena and Leva Bates.
To buy tickets, log on to AEW Together’s website at aewtogether.org or the upcoming events tab on the website for APDA’s Rhode Island Chapter at apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island. Can’t make the event but still want to donate? Visit APDA’s DonorDrive page at apdaparkinson.donordrive.com.
Following tonight’s fundraiser, AEW will do what it does best as it makes its Rhode Island debut at the Ryan Center, located on the campus of the University of Rhode Island. Both AEW’s Friday night show Rampage, which is broadcasted on TNT, and Battle of the Belts VI will the action starting at 8 p.m.
The matches for each installment have yet to be announced as of press time but the event is expected to draw several of the country’s top pro wrestlers. For more information, visit allelitewrestling.com.
