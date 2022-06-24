NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Planning and Town Council officials in Narragansett have held talks to iron out parking issues in the Pier area, with an aim toward relieving congestion that happens every summer when beach visitors arrive.
The council wants to improve parking — and ultimately quality of life — for year-round residents and help local businesses, members said.
The town dusted off its 10-year-old Pier Parking Study last year and directed Town Manager James Tierney to work with staff to review the report and provide recommendations to increase parking opportunities in the Pier area by 2022.
Parking regulations currently exist as a “patchwork” of permit and time-limited parking restrictions, officials said.
“There’s a variety of regulations here,” Community Development Director Michael DeLuca said.
Ocean Road, for example, is free parking with no time limit or permit required. Congdon Street has no parking on the south side, but no regulation on the north.
“The public knows this, there’s parking there on the weekend,” DeLuca said. Spots in front of Trio and Warm Winds are time-limited.
“Then you come to Caswell Street south of Kingstown Road. It’s prohibited on one side and no limitation on the other,” he added.
The town hired consultant John M. Burke to complete an update to his 2011 review and evaluation of parking in the Pier and Boon Street areas. The Planning Board reviewed that study last fall and recommended a series of public focus group work sessions. Three group sessions took place in February and March.
Among Burke’s suggestions: expand two-hour on-street parking in Pier marketplace and Boon Street; creating a seasonal parking limit of three hours along Ocean Road from Memorial Square to Central Street; seasonal paid parking in existing and proposed time limit zones; shared lot parking agreements close to businesses; and replacing handwritten tickets with handheld electronic ticketing devices.
Additional ideas came out of the staff discussions and focus groups, such as re-starting a Pier trolley service, a parking garage, a one-way traffic loop between Boon and Ocean Road and increasing parking fines to discourage beach parking on-street.
One idea that generated some controversy is to create new parking at the Boon Street playground at Thompson Park, close to the street’s frontage.
“I think all three groups talked about the Boon Street playground as having land available,” DeLuca said. “How we would fit it in there is another question altogether.”
Council President Jesse Pugh later addressed the Thompson Park idea online.
“We discussed all of the options. Some good, some bad. Some of us agreed on some things and disagreed on others,” he said.
“Regarding Leroy Thompson park, this was something we talked about, but did not come to a clear consensus on moving forward with it. We discussed angled parking along the edge of the park too (as opposed to carving out space), but again, no consensus. At no point was removing the court, playground, or ball field considered an option.”
The timed parking proposal clicked with members of the council and Planning Board.
“The goal of this is to stop people from using the Boon Street district and seawall for all day beach parking,” Pugh said. “Timed limited parking would/should result in more turnover and more availability of parking which helps residents using the park/running errands, as well as the restaurants on Boon and in the pier.”
The Planning Board will return to the council with its recommendations on how to proceed.
“We value their recommendations, they are not binding, but we do consider them,” Pugh said.
