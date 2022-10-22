SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — An upcoming referendum on allowing recreational pot sales in town would have no effect on an existing compassion center if it ultimately decides to sell it.
The situation has local officials working to create zoning rules to enforce or curb such retail sales before Dec. 1, when existing dispensaries would be allowed to sell recreational cannabis.
Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo said that according to state law, existing licensed compassion centers will be able to distribute recreational marijuana if they pay a $125,000 state fee. The fee allows for a hybrid license to operate in the adult-use recreational market.
“We can’t prevent that as a town,” he said.
That law allows such centers to bypass a Nov. 8 statewide referendum asking voters in the community if they want to opt out of retail sales.
“It doesn’t matter what the town voters say in November,” Ursillo said. “Only that compassion center would be able to sell recreational marijuana from that center. The referendum would apply to any other area in town.”
The town is host community to one of seven dispensaries throughout the state that could do so. Sweetspot Dispensary on Pershing Avenue opened in June and offers only home delivery of marijuana products directly from a grow facility in Warwick.
The business had to get special zoning approval in South Kingstown before it could have marijuana on site. Now some in town are worried the state law will let it skirt that requirement.
“There is nothing any planning or zoning board would have approved for a dispensary at that site,” resident Jim O’Neill told the Town Council recently. The local Planning Board did “unbelievable vetting” of the project, O’Neill said.
“This is outrageous that it’s even being considered,” he said. “You need to turn this around fast.”
Ursillo, at an Oct. 11 meeting, expressed the town’s frustration with the state Department of Business Regulation, which awarded a license to Sweetspot.
“We all agree what DBR did did not seem in any way to follow what it laid out,” he said. “When pressed they said this is a valid license, as long as they comply with our zoning regulations.”
Resident Dorald Beasley asked if the town would have zoning regulations in place by Nov. 8. Beasley said he’s concerned about the effects retail cannabis stores could have for young adults and teens.
“They’re being reviewed by the Planning Board,” Ursillo said. “The board will report with their recommendations. I’ve subsequently found out that no licenses for recreational cannabis will be issued before December. As long as the town has zoning regulations in place between now and the beginning of December, we’ll be fine.”
Ursillo said the recreational regulations would be similar to those for compassion centers.
