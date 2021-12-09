EXETER, R.I. — A waft of chocolate comes through the car window as it passes by more than 260 inflated Christmas and cartoon characters, some towering at 35 feet tall.
Smells of Gingerbread seep into the car. Christmas music fills the air. Lights surround both sides of this 700-foot driveway at 106 Ten Rod Road, right over the border between North Kingstown and Exeter, almost blinding if not for the multi-colors that signal it is Christmas time.
“Our goal is to make people smile. That’s what it’s all about,” said Anthony Gemma, who with his wife, Helen, host this out-of-mind and out-of-body drive-through experience at their house.
It is a lit-up Christmas display extravaganza that runs until January 2 and features many well-known holiday figures like Santa and his reindeer, snowmen and thousands of different lights. It is a tribute to the late Gloria Gemma, a summer resident of Narragansett who died 18 years ago of breast cancer.
Driving through is free, but in this second year of the display once again those coming are asked for a free-will donation of any amount. It benefits the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation that provides services to those afflicted with breast cancer, survivors and their families.
Last year, this holiday event now a planned tradition raised nearly $45,000 for the foundation’s services, said Gemma.
Gloria Gemma was 70 when she died. It was much too soon and much life still remained with her family who she cherished. Keeping her spirit alive — and feeling her around a holiday she loved — was the kernel in an idea for this display, her son, Anthony said.
“My mom loved to see the kids smile at Christmas time. It was the magic and the spirit of Christmas that captured her,” he said. “She was all about family and that’s what this is all about.”
He choked up for a moment, pausing, while envisioning all her smiles over the years and knowing that “she’d love to see all the kids come through this,” he added.
And through this display they come. Last weekend alone saw more than 1,100 vehicles come during the run-time hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Small gift bags are given to cars with children as they gape at a 20-foot Santa surrounded by several 12-foot reindeer.
Beyond children, he said, others coming include buses and vans from centers for the disabled and the elderly, senior citizens in groups and just single adults taking in the sights.
The Foundation
The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation was established in 2004, in memory of Gloria Gemma, a wife and mother of nine who lost her fight in 2002. She instilled in her children strong family values and the importance of helping others in need.
What started out as a one-stop shop website full of resources and information, grew into an organization that provides over 20 holistic programs designed to heal mind, body and spirit.
In 2008, the Foundation opened its Resource and Wellness Center, and Gloria’s eldest daughter, Maria Gemma-Corcelli was named the executive director.
The foundation offers workshops like exercise, nutrition and holistic programs to people through webinars, live streaming and Zoom meetings.
In addition, Gloria’s Angels Meal Delivery Service is part of the Gloria’s Angels Program and provides nutrient-dense, ready-to-eat meals for cancer patients in active treatment and their families.
The Young Survivor Program specifically meets the unique needs of women diagnosed before age 44. The Apps and Yaps service enables young women to gather every other month to receive support in a nonclinical setting.
The pink “Hope Bus” – a large mobile transport vehicle – is part of its community outreach program to Rhode Islanders of all genders and ethnicities. There is a special effort aimed at neighborhoods and minority communities for an increased need for breast health education and wellness services.
Patients with metastatic cancer have unique physical and emotional issues relating to their illnesses. Mini-retreat days provide these patients with a safe place to share this very difficult journey with others in similar circumstances and to ease some of the emotional and spiritual burdens that accompany metastases.
The Touched by an Angel Program enables cancer patients and their families to enjoy a prepared holiday meal without the financial burden and stress of preparing it. Holiday turkeys with all the fixings are delivered to cancer patients just prior to the holiday.
Breast Cancer Facts
About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
About 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2021. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 833. About 43,600 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2021 from breast cancer.
Death rates have been steady in women under 50 since 2007, but have continued to drop in women over 50. The overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% per year from 2013 to 2018. These decreases are thought to be the result of treatment advances and earlier detection through screening.
For women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.
As of January 2021, there are more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. In 2021 it’s estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.
Gemma said that when looking at the statistics, awareness and treatment can help further cut mortality rates. He said that one subtle message from his display is to quietly – at a time of holiday celebration – contribute to that understanding.
It’s all part of the display to celebrate his mother and foster happiness at this time of the year.
“This is an experience,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.