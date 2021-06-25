KINGSTON, R.I. — The history and significance of the region’s Indigenous people played a part in how the new $125 million ocean research vessel Narragansett Dawn got its name.
The National Science Foundation’s new Regional Class Research ship will soon be based at the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus.
A nationwide competition took place to find the new name, Graduate School of Oceanography Dean Paula S. Bontempi said.
Last fall, the GSO, along with its academic partners and federal sponsors, invited the public to submit names for the under-construction vessel that honor individuals, communities or ideas that have furthered understanding of the ocean.
The competition generated 141 submissions — each name accompanied by a brief statement — from ocean science and exploration enthusiasts from across the United States.
Bontempi formed a naming committee with members from GSO, URI, the local community, East Coast Oceanographic Consortium members, supporters and partnering institutions.
The 18-member committee reviewed the suggestions with the Coastal Institute’s director, Judith Swift, who served as committee chair. The committee chose six finalist names, which were publicly announced in April.
“I am proud to announce with our partners a name that celebrates GSO’s excellence in ocean research and honors our commitment to justice, diversity, equity and inclusion,” Bontempi said. “As GSO celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2021, we look forward to a new era of ocean exploration and discovery, and the dawn of a new future for ocean science.”
The Narragansett Dawn’s christening is tentatively scheduled for early 2023 at the Bay Campus, and the GSO plans to invite the name competition finalists, winner, immediate family members, representatives of the Narragansett Tribal Nation, as well as the committee members.
URI President David M. Dooley spoke about the significance of the naming of the new research vessel.
“Narragansett Dawn acknowledges the Indigenous peoples’ histories, ancestors, and perseverance in our communities today,” Dooley said. “It honors their stewardship of the land, sea and resources that they hold sacred, and that we strive to protect with our research and management strategies, together.”
In 2018, the National Science Foundation selected the ECOC, led by the University of Rhode Island, to operate the new $125 million oceanographic research ship, one of only three such vessels in the nation. The URI-led consortium includes the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the University of New Hampshire School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering along with numerous associate members.
Narragansett Dawn will support scientific studies such as monitoring ocean currents, seafloor surveys in earthquake-prone regions of the world, testing new technologies such as remote sampling platforms, tracking legacy and emerging ocean contaminants, conservation of marine resources such as fisheries, and food-web dynamics in the deep ocean.
In addition, the ship will offer education and public engagement opportunities for teachers, undergraduate and graduate students and the public.
“I am grateful to all who took the time to suggest inspirational names for this research vessel, as well as the chair and members of the naming committee who worked tirelessly to select the competition finalists,” Bontempi said. “With Narragansett Dawn, GSO and its partners will soon embark on a decades-long journey of pushing the boundaries of ocean exploration, research, management and education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.