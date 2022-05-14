SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s just eight months to go before 2023, which is a special year in South Kingstown, where plans are in the works to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the town’s founding.
“In four months we’ve been very busy,” 300th Anniversary Steering Committee Chairwoman Joanne Esposito said.
The group developed a special seal for the anniversary, and it’s viewable at the top of the town’s website.
“It can be used in all the different marketing materials,” she said. “It can be used for re-usable bags, t-shirts, commemorative coins and a lot of the things we hope to sell.”
The marketing also comes with a tagline — “Celebrating the Spirit of South Kingstown.”
The committee doing the planning is composed of volunteers and four honorary chairs — Native American tribal member Sandra Pates, the Rev. Wallace Hazard, retired R.I. Supreme Court Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia and local veteran Joe “Tiger” Patrick.
Among those represented are South Kingstown High School students, the University of Rhode Island and South County Health. The group meets bi-monthly.
Instead of a one or two-day event, the town wants to plan and put on several year-long projects, programs and events in 2023.
“We want to highlight the town’s rich past and treasures, highlight the achievements of its people and create a legacy of memorable philanthropic and creative opportunities for residents and visitors,” Esposito said.
Aside from the special seal, 15 commemorative projects have been formulated to date. They include garden boxes made by the high school carpentry students and available to purchase, a historical digital timeline of the town, a public art installation, a town-wide bulb planting this fall, numbered anniversary coins and other 300th anniversary merchandise for purchase.
“We’re not only starting with the year 1723 when we were incorporated, we’re going back to show our Native American history as well,” Esposito said of the digital timeline project, which is being handled by the town’s library.
“We want to focus on the real history of South Kingstown,” she said.
The planted bulbs — blue and white irises — would bloom in the spring of 2023. The group also plans to auction the first of the 100 numbered commemorative coins it plans to produce. Another 200 un-numbered coins also would be made.
All South Kingstown High School students would receive a free commemorative t-shirt.
“We would like to have a sponsor for that,” Esposito said.
History tours and open houses, a brochure about the Narragansett Pier Railroad, and memorial benches also are part of the planning.
Another Pier Railroad project would include informational panels along the bike path, which used to be the tracks of the defunct railroad to Narragansett Pier from South Kingstown.
The committee also hopes to have a monthly speaker series about the town’s history, either virtual or in-person.
“We want to bring out the history of the Hazard family, of Native Americans,” Esposito said. “There were plantation owners, there was slavery.”
A speaker on the history of the 1938 hurricane is scheduled for September 2023.
Esposito said the group didn’t want to “piggyback” on existing events, but create 25 new events that could take place yearly. They would include a bonfire kickoff at Saugatucket Park, a Restaurant Week and art exhibits by high school students at the McGrath Judicial Complex. Other festivities include a 300th anniversary parade, movies on the green and a Town Beach party.
With the ambitious schedule and plans, the group is also going all-out on fundraising, including getting grants, holding raffles and soliciting from institutions and individuals.
“We have a fundraising plan,” Esposito said.
The budget to date is $175,000 for expenses with $10,000 appropriated by the town.
