NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Shady Lea artist colony is once again opening its doors this weekend for those holiday shoppers seeking someone original or Rhode Island-made.
More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople in weaving and pottery — will show their handmade items and with many for sale to the public this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the mill located at 215 Shady Lea Road.
“It is something not to be missed,” said Lynn Krim, now in her 80s, who still manages the mill building.
Her father, Andy Reisert, bought the more than 200-year-old Civil War-era mill called Shady Lea more than two decades ago. It originally made wool used in blankets for Union soldiers and under Reisert became an artists’ colony where craftspeople created their work outside of their homes and separated from storefront operations that required attention to sales, too.
Stephen Farrelly is one of those artists. His focus is on art restoration and repair.
“One interesting example recently was an estate that had human skulls (the deceased was a doctor and they were laboratory-type skulls). No one wanted them, but I knew they had value and knew the channels to sell them,” he said. “Instead of (going to) the dumpster, we sold them for $3,200. I have so many variations of that story,” he said.
There are lots of other small items and “curiosities,” he said, that come from estates. These include sculptures, bookends, art pottery, games, etchings, and photographs that will be available at the open house.
Another artist with work on display and available for sale is Donna Thompson. She has been involved with pottery for more than 30 years. Her beginnings occurred at the South County Art Association in Kingston.
“Much of my work is ‘one-of-a-kind’ and unusual. Functionality isn’t a goal of my creative process, but a byproduct,” she said, noting her pieces are three-dimensional, altered, sculptural, often collage or abstract.
For example, a ceramic pitcher may have a driftwood handle or spout. A wood or metal cobbler’s shoe form may be the base for a sculptural piece supporting a ceramic body and have metal findings as connectors or accompaniments.
She uses ceramics, wood, glass and metals. Thompson said that putting into them rusted metal as well as driftwood and various other items of all types gives her excitement and motivation to continue uniquely.
‘A ‘special’ piece for me will feature seemingly disparate objects, joined together in a way that encourages the viewer to see something unexpected, unusual…that makes them laugh or challenges them to consider a different point of view,” she said.
Anchor Bend Glassworks’ furnaces are also there. Hot molten glass drips on the end of long poles put into the 2,300-degree heat causing the glass to melt, twist and turn slowly like molasses trickling off a spoon.
When pulled out of the flames, it’s then either crafted into a specific design or rubbed and massaged on metal into a surreal blend of wavy colors.
In the past, glass Christmas trees in gold, purple, green and red sat on metal shelves. They also had sea images, such as calamari, octopus and waves intermingled through their craftsmanship into glass lamps, chandeliers, jewelry, bowls, vases, candle holders and votive lights.
Anchor Bend is owned by Newport natives and high school classmates Mike Richardson, Justin Tarducci and Timothy Underwood. They started the business in 2003 and now have the glass production site at the mill and a retail storefront in Newport.
They call themselves craftsmen.
“We like what we are doing and we think we do it very well,” said Richardson, who along with his partners, takes turns putting silica sand in the furnaces, melting it to get a clear glass and then applying different colors, before sculpting various products.
Their work is divided among the wholesale, retail and custom services, he said. On Saturday they will be offering the sale of custom-made holiday ornaments that visitors can help create as they watch the process — at a safe distance from the furnaces, he said.
“We would never have gotten into this medium without the encouragement of our high school art teachers and counselors, so when we can, we try to give back. We try to show little kids to adults this is how you get the glass out, how you make a paperweight or an ornament.”
Richard Fyans, the owner of Narragansett Clock Shop, has scores of old wooden clocks he tunes up and fixes in his studio. It has been his hobby and business for more than 30 years. The mill gives him a quiet place to do his meticulous repairs.
In previous interviews, Trish Hurley, a long-time artist in the mill, has spoken about its special atmosphere for creating and inspiring creativity. plein air paintings line her studio walls. Tools, paint and brushes lay on nearby tables.
“Here you have a haven,” she said. “You close the door, listen to music and you are not being judged. You’re not going to have someone come in and say, ‘I don’t like that.’”
With Reisert’s backing, the artists’ colony got its start with the late Luke Randall, who died earlier this year, a fine art painter, one of the first two occupants in 1997 at the dilapidated mill that had been dormant for many years.
The other was John Bolger, a glass blower. “We got everyone excited about the place in the beginning, and especially important was the owner,” said Randall during an interview a few years ago.
As part of the open house this year, Krim said, the artists are doing a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank.
“This year is going to be one of the worst in a while, I think. I have read, in some places, that even kids are going to Food Banks after school for food. Each Artist is donating one of their works, to be sold to raise money for the local Food Bank,” she explained.
“We did this for Ukraine, and it was very successful. I hope this one will bring in lots of local people and be successful as well,” she added.
