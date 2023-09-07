CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — The Rhythm & Roots Festival returned for a 25th installment at Ninigret Park over the weekend, featuring performances from Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, JJ Grey & Mofro, The Robert Cray Band, and others.
The event was split over the course of three days and utilized three stages – the afternoon time slots packed with bands and musicians.
“We used to come here 10-plus years ago. We haven’t been in 10 years,” Norman Lafaille, of Sturbride, Mass. said, adding he enjoys the chill vibe the most. “Good old memories (made me come back) from the old days. It’s just a great festival all around. It’s fantastic. That’s the beauty of it. It hasn’t changed. It seems true to the original.”
Those who attended could leave with mementos in the form of t-shirts, hoodies, lighters, hats, water bottles, koozies, and socks. Many who attended recognized the vibe as unique and laid back.
“My sister’s been coming here for like five years with her boyfriend,” Jacob Daniels, of Rhode Island said. “She (told me about it). She loved the music and the dancing … You look at the age groups, you’re getting anything from young (kids) to 70, 80 year-old people.”
The entertainment was coupled with a plethora of food choices — such as Del’s Lemonade, Alaina’s, and Newport Chowder — and over 25 merchandise shops on the fairgrounds.
Lisa Ciullo, a Rhode Island resident, went to Rhythm & Roots for the first time on Saturday, with hopes to listen to JJ Grey perform. She added, the music festival is a good way to end the summer.
“(Today is) to have a nice family day, Nice weather, nice music, nice food,” she said.
Colleen Studley, of West Greenwich, was also at Rhythm & Roots for the first time over the weekend. Next to her, was Danielle Studley, from Coventry.
“She’s my daughter-in-law, these are my grandchildren,” Colleen said. “They mentioned (Rhythm & Roots). We came down and we camped, we’re camping here, that’s why we came. I’ve been in Rhode Island all my life and I never heard of it before until they told us about it. Something new and exciting to see … (People) love the music. And everybody’s nice. Everybody’s so friendly, I haven’t seen a nasty person here.”
Danielle, who was at the event for her 20th time, has been taking her 3 and 5-year old children to the festival since they were born.
For Danielle, the festival is about sharing the experience with the people and bringing her children up on the atmosphere.
“I see people who I know only at this music festival,” Danielle said. “It’s like a reunion, every year.”
