SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown Town Council members grappled with whether to tap more of the general fund for next year’s budget, aiming to cushion residents from more inflation but also keep the fund healthy in the eyes of lenders.
The spirited discussion Monday had little effect on the bottom line of the $102.3 million budget the council ended up approving on a unanimous vote.
The town could have more than $90,000 in unspent funds from the current budget at the end of this fiscal year, though the number could be much higher.
Council members agreed to allocate $60,000 of that to the upcoming spending plan, adding it to the undesignated fund balance.
But councilor Deborah Bergner argued for making the amount larger, anticipating a greater surplus.
Last year, the surplus was $896,000, and it’s been known to go as high as $3 million.
“Many people don’t have the ability to adjust their budget. They don’t have a slush fund to just absorb the increase. They’re paying more for fuel, food, their water bills, sewer bills.”
Seniors, young people and families with health challenges could benefit if the town allocates more of its surplus to town services, she said.
“I want to be sure we’re doing right by them,” she said.
Others cautioned against dipping too freely into the town’s general fund, warning that it could affect how bond rating companies view the town’s fiscal management. A lower rating means higher interest rates for the town when it goes to borrow for large projects such as school and municipal building construction.
“Maintaining our bond rating is, I believe, of utmost importance,” councilor Deborah Kelso said. “We know that interest rates are already climbing.”
Tapping the fund balance sends the agencies a message that the town is not in a stable financial place, Kelso said.
South Kingstown’s general fund balance is currently at about 15 percent, the high end of the town’s goal of keeping between 12-15 percent of all total spending in reserve. It has already tapped into $1.2 million of that for fiscal year 2022-23, Kelso noted.
“Tapping it any further will jeopardize our bond ratings that drive the interest rates we’re going to pay,” she said. “It’s penny wise and pound foolish.”
Using excess or surplus funds to cover current spending also creates problems in the future, councilor Abel Collins said.
“Part of the problem of continual use of fund balance to patch over deficits is that the further you do that, the more catch-up you have to play eventually if we want to have a balanced budget,” Collins said. “That’s going to require raising taxes. You have to pay the piper at some point.”
The council was able to trim another couple of cents off of the proposed tax rate, bringing it from the 10.97 per $1,000 in the preliminary budget approved on March 21 to 10.95 per $1,000, an increase of 1.63 percent from this year.
School department funding next fiscal year is expected to remain level, or the same as the current year’s amount. The property tax transfer to the schools would be flat, the same as this year’s $55.9 million.
Residents like Nate Barrington said they want the town to be aware of the struggles they face because of rising costs, including inflation at a 40-year high and new property tax assessments that are higher as well.
“We have a surplus, that’s taxpayer money, not a slush fund,” Barrington said. “It’s fiscally irresponsible of this council to raise taxes and increase spending while a lot of the community is hurting.”
A breakdown of the budget shows the schools spending $61.7 million, while the town would allocate $29.3 million.
After that, spending on water, wastewater, solid waste enterprise funds and debt service account for much of the remainder of the $102.3 million total.
Among the proposed changes on the municipal side are the addition of a third shift to the town’s EMS services and two additional community police officers.
