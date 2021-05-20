NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It’s been a tough spring for statues in Narragansett.
Someone used a blunt instrument to smash the outstretched right hand on a marble statue of Jesus that stands outside St. Thomas More Church.
The vandalism, which Narragansett police said likely happened overnight May 8 or 9, has caused outrage within the St. Thomas More parish and disappointment in the community.
The Sacred Heart statue was moved to St. Thomas More on Rockland Street in 2009 from the closed Sacred Heart Church in Pawtucket, Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More, said.
“It is disheartening and troublesome that this happened,” Taillon said in an update he provided in the church’s Mass bulletin. Taillon said the statue brings comfort to many. “We should pray for whomever did this and hopefully we can find out the motivation for it,” he added.
Taillon plans to research prospects of commissioning someone to restore the hand, as well as to install surveillance cameras outside the church. Currently, the church only has indoor cameras, he said.
Narragansett police are seeking information about who was behind the act. Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area can call detectives at (401) 789-1091 and calls will remain anonymous.
In Sprague Park there’s another statue that, while not vandalized, is out of commission for the time being.
The majestic wood carving of Enishkeetompauog, a depiction of a Narragansett Indian, is under a tarp temporarily while the town does some restoration work. The 23-foot sculpture stands at the entrance to Canonchet Farm, home of the South County Museum. It is in a prominent spot on Route 1A, a main thoroughfare to and from the pier and Narragansett Town Beach.
Abcore Restoration is doing the work for the town, and some residents have questioned why the statue has been hidden for several months.
According to the town’s Recreation Advisory Board, which oversees the work, the statue is covered because the porous wood had absorbed a lot of water. The original plan was to move it inside to dry it out, but the statue’s condition prevented a move, according to the board.
The covering is designed to let the statue dry out naturally over time, and the restoration work should start soon, according to the town.
Enishkeetompauog was carved by Peter Wolf Toth and is one of 74 “Whispering Giants,” Indian sculptures he freely created in each of the 50 states and Canada over the course of more than 30 years, according to quahog.org, a website about all things Rhode Island.
A dedication ceremony took place in August of 1982 at the park. Local Narragansett Indian Tribe members created the stonework base, and the Narragansett Lions paid to have a plaque placed at the site.
