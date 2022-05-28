SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Block Island Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan is taking a new job back on the mainland, filling the open position of chief in South Kingstown.
South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni announced the appointment late Tuesday afternoon.
Moynihan is a 24-year veteran of the Rhode Island State Police and is a long-time resident of South Kingstown. He is expected to be sworn in on June 26.
“South Kingstown is a wonderful community, and I am humbled to be selected to lead the South Kingstown Police Department,” Moynihan said. “My wife and I moved here 23 years ago and raised our family here. We love the town and having the opportunity to join this department as the chief is truly a dream job. I am excited to work with the exceptional team here to deliver best-in-class public safety services to our community.”
He is taking over command of the South Kingstown department from Joel Ewing-Chow, who retired after 26 years as a police officer, the final two years as the town’s chief.
Before joining the New Shoreham Police Department in 2021, Moynihan served with the Rhode Island State Police for 24 years in a variety of roles including serving in the detective bureau as assistant detective commander, as officer in charge of the Major Crimes Unit, on the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, in the Intelligence Unit, on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the FBI’s Organized Crime Task Force.
“Matthew Moynihan is a forward-thinking and innovative law enforcement leader,” Manni said. “I’ve known him for the better part of 25 years, and I have a great deal of respect for his professionalism and leadership. His public safety experience has the depth and breadth we need to meet all the challenges and opportunities that come with modern policing and to keep our community safe. I am extremely pleased that he will be coming on board as our new chief.”
Moynihan also helped develop and lead key state police initiatives including the HOPE Initiative, the nation’s only statewide law enforcement-led outreach program for opioid addiction that was created in 2018 to respond to Rhode Island’s significant overdose epidemic. The HOPE Initiative is featured in the April issue of Police Chief Magazine.
Moynihan has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and a master of criminal justice in cybercrime investigation and cybersecurity from Boston University Metropolitan College. He graduated from the FBI National Academy.
He had served as Block Island’s chief for more than a year. The position also is a dual role: he was the town’s public works director. Town Manager Maryanne Crawford, former chief finance officer for South Kingstown’s school department, had a role in his hiring.
During his time on Block Island, Moynihan saw the island through Hurricane Henri, and his police department last July confiscated 21 mopeds after drivers allegedly operated them unsafely.
Recently, the island’s leaders voted against paying to have two state troopers patrol during the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.