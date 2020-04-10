SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The municipal department heads of South Kingstown gathered Tuesday on the Zoom online video conferencing program to provide public updates on how their offices are faring during the prolonged Town Hall shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
It was also a chance for the town to test the capabilities of the Zoom software in anticipation of a regular Town Council meeting on April 13 and budget hearings on April 15 and 16.
“We want to make sure we’re giving ourselves as many opportunities as we can to get it right,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said.
Planning Director Kaela Gray said the department is working to keep the applications it’s had in the pipeline for review moving forward.
“We’ve been working a fair amount trying to figure out how we start moving to digital public hearings on this platform for our planning projects that are slated for review at the end of the month,” she said.
The Planning Board also is scheduled to hold a mock session next Tuesday, Gray said.
The department is still accepting applications and also allowing the public to contact the office if they want to review plans or applications. The office can make an appointment to do so or send the documents electronically, Gray said.
Director of Administration Aimee Reiner said she’s been busy managing all internal and external communications about COVID-19 related matters.
“The town has been actively managing our Facebook page, pushing out information as well as managing our COVID-19 page on our website,” she said. Her office is also working with employees to keep them engaged and active in the unusual new environment, she added.
Town Clerk Susan Flynn said her office is rotating staff in the office, with two working in the office each day and two working remotely to continue to provide services that are required.
“We are working with the state Board of Elections and secretary of state to manage this presidential preference primary, which has been pushed back to June 2,” she said. Flynn said that by the end of this week, the secretary of state’s office will begin mailing out absentee ballots to all registered voters statewide who have not yet filed for an absentee ballot application.
“They are strongly urging people to file for absentee ballots, because they don’t know what condition we’re going to be in by June 2 when we’re supposed to have at least one polling place open,” she said.
Library Director Laurel Clark said the library staff is working hard to push out virtual services, such as e-books and downloadable materials. Both branches of the library closed effective Monday, but the Peace Dale main library is still staffed so that patrons who call can have their questions answered or receive other assistance as needed, Clark said.
“Be on the lookout for the stay at home edition of our newsletter, that will explain some of the services and how people can get in touch with us,” she said. “Beyond that, we just look forward to when we can get back to somewhat normal business.”
Tax Assessor Jean-Paul Bouchard said his office is continuing its normal work, such as completing building permits and processing tax rolls, which includes motor vehicles.
“We are processing tangible accounts for businesses, which is personal business property. We are receiving exemption forms, which are also available online,” he said. “Things are moving along fairly well so far, and I’m knocking on wood when I say that.”
Bouchard said his department is now 100 percent remote.
“We keep in contact all day long going back and forth,” he said.
Senior Services Director Susan DiMasi said her department is very busy, distributing an average of 156 meals to seniors in South Kingstown and Narragansett from Monday through Friday.
“Our bus driver is delivering those, and Narragansett is picking those up and delivering them to their participants,” she said. The center is also busy fielding calls from residents with concerns and questions.
“People needing referrals for groceries, things like that. But so far, so good,” she said. People are also being generous with donations to the department, she said.
Theresa Murphy, director of leisure services, explained how Parks and Recreation has severely restricted what’s available to the public because of state rules that limit gatherings to fewer than five people and enforce social distancing of at least six feet between people.
“The parks remain open, but at this time we have incrementally reduced what’s available at the parks. The playgrounds are shut down, the basketball rims are off the courts. We are really trying to make sure people are adhering to the CDC guidelines,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to close all the athletic amenities.”
That includes athletic fields, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park and dog park.
“We are really down to trail use and pretty much being able to walk in any green space we have,” she said. “We do not want to have to close parks. We have limited parking so that we can somewhat restrict the numbers, but overall during the past week we’ve seen responsible use of the parks.”
The department is also using people to monitor park usage and ensure that the restrictions are followed, Murphy said.
Staff is also working to provide remote recreation activities.
“We have some independent contractors running virtual music lessons,” she said. “We have lots going out on our Facebook page for families to do in the house and at parks, always adhering to the CDC guidelines.”
Taking an optimistic tone, Murphy is also planning for “some type of summer camp program,” in the future.
Public Services Director Jon Schock said operations there remain unchanged, but that the engineering offices are closed, and asked that applicants make applications by mail or at a drop box outside the building.
“We are providing inspection services for land development projects,” he said. “All we ask is that you provide us enough lead time as possible to make sure we have staff in to do those inspections.”
For safety reasons, residential drop-off of bulky waste and yard waste at the transfer station had to be shut down.
“We are in the process of creating a type of appointment system,” he said. “Once that’s done we’ll have a notice on the website.”
Police Chief Joseph Geaber Jr. said no personnel in the department are affected by the virus, and that the department has notified all but about 200 homeowners in the south part of town about the need to quarantine for 14 days if they are arriving from out of state.
Businesses and residents largely appear to be following the restrictions in place, he said.
“We have a few calls on groups of people and also a few calls on stores,” he said. “The patrols are constantly running to those different places, but people are very cooperative, the stores have been great.”
Building Official Wayne Pimental said the office is still performing inspections, and taking applications, payments and permits.
“We have two virtual zoning meetings set up for this month, April 22 and 29,” he said. All applications are also viewable on the town’s website, he said.
Inspectors are working from home to process inspections and permits, he said.
“But we are still providing the same level of service we had prior to this,” he said.
The office inspects occupied homes using photo and video technology to see the work that’s done, Zarnetske said. Approvals can be given remotely.
EMS Director Craig Stanley said the Emergency Medical Services department is fully staffed and fairly busy.
“We’ve seen an increase in our call volume related to COVID-19 in probably the past week through the weekend,” he said.
The department has started using a specialized truck to transport people that are suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms, he said.
“We will screen the call, arrive on the scene, the supervisor will ask questions of the patient. And if we determine that the patient may fit the criteria, we will call the COVID truck to transport the patient to the hospital.”
Doing so isolates the patient and reduces the chance for infecting other employees, and reduces the amount of personal protective equipment that’s needed, he said.
Zarnetske applauded the work town personnel have performed under unusual and sometimes trying conditions.
“This is an incredible workforce. The town departments and Town Hall personnel have just been incredibly responsive, incredibly flexible, incredibly creative and very effective. We have not missed a beat here.”
