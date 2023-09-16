SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There’s more than clothes in Tabitha’s Closet at Peace Dale Congregational Church. There’s hope for those in need.
It is just around the corner from the former JonnyCake Center thrift store and plans to pick up where JonnyCake stopped by helping through a thrift store many struggling families, individuals and homeless people from South Kingstown and elsewhere in South County.
By no coincidence, the biblical story Tabitha is also about helping the needy by providing clothes and coming back from the dead to continue to help.
Tabitha is mentioned in Acts 9:36-43 and was known for her good works, especially her kindness to the poor and needy for whom she would make clothes. One day, Tabitha fell ill and died.
The story goes that Peter went to see her dead body, saw clothes she made, and asked God to raise Tabitha from the dead. God answered Peter’s prayer, the story continues, and Tabitha was raised from the dead.
PDCC’s store will offer clean, gently used, seasonal clothing for men, women and children, along with shoes and accessories. The store will not carry formal clothing, men’s suits, bathing suits, underwear or socks.
“Back in the fall, when the JonnyCake Center closed its thrift store, the need for a source for affordable clothing in the community had been mentioned by many of our neighbors who came to the Dinner Table,” said Suzanne Faucher, a church member referring to the twice-weekly free meals PDCC offers.
“The church also had a last-minute coat drive back in January that was very well attended and received. This spurred a group of concerned members of our church to start meeting back in March to explore the idea of what a clothing ministry might look like,” she said.
“We felt Peace Dale Congregational Church was a good location because it is in walking distance of the neighborhood for those without other transportation. It was already familiar to many in the area because of our dinner table ministry, and we had the room to house the shop,” she explained.
A gently used clothing ministry also promotes the mission of the church to conserve and recycle for the good of the planet, she added.
Yet, there’s more.
“As a church, we have had increasing requests for assistance for many different needs. The Dinner Table went from serving less than 100 people once a week to 440 meals per week served two days a week,” she said.
“We have all seen inflation happening all around us, and in South County, as well as many other places in this country. This increasingly meant harder decisions for many people about how to spend their hard-earned money,” Faucher continued.
If the church can offer quality clothing for nominal donations, maybe it will help to stretch their dollars to meet competing needs, she added.
Pastor Fred Evenson said, “I think helping people find affordable clothing is another great way for us to love our neighbors at PDCC!”
James McMonigle said, “I’m involved because there is a need for affordable clothing in South Kingstown, especially since the closing of the thrift store at the Jonnycake Center. While there are many clothing drop-off bins in the area, those collections do not end up being available to the local community.”
“We’re hoping to especially provide new or gently used clothing for children, as they need replacements frequently as they grow,” he added.
The shop will be run completely by volunteers, Faucher said.
“We have a core committee of six members and have 15-20 people who responded to our request for volunteers from our church and the South County Social Justice Coalition,” she said.
Volunteers will help prepare and sort donations, distribute promotional materials to the community, and staff the shop as well as arrange for the donation of seasonally appropriate clothing through community clothing drives, she explained.
Tabitha’s Closet will have its Grand Opening from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on October 7, the day of the annual crowd-drawing Pumpkin Palooza at PDCC. Usual business hours will be weekly, Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
