With some glitches and hiccups, both South Kingstown and Narragansett have turned to technology to keep essential functions of government going and at the same time try to provide transparency and public participation.
On March 16, Gov. Gina Raimondo issued an executive order allowing for certain public meetings to be held by phone or video conference. Public bodies will continue to file agendas and minutes through the Rhode Island Department of State’s Open Meetings application.
Since the state began restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus, the towns have postponed meetings of all but the most essential town bodies, namely town councils and planning commissions that are required to meet.
Results have been mixed, and it’s a learning curve for all, officials said.
The Narragansett Town Council regularly posts its recorded meetings to a YouTube channel for later viewing. The council used Youtube’s live streaming capabilities on March 30 when it met to postpone previously scheduled public hearings on zoning text amendments to May 26.
Council President Matthew Mannix said councilors Jill Lawler, Patrick Murray, Rick Lema and Jesse Pugh were present via speakerphone from a nearby room. Over the speakerphone set up in council chambers, each said their name and “aye” when asked for the roll call.
In the council chambers besides Mannix were a stenographer, Town Solicitor Mark Davis, Town Clerk Theresa Donovan and Information Technology Director Dan Holland. Town Manager James Tierney was in the separate room with the rest of the council.
“The reason we’re separated into two rooms is to comply with the five-person order,” Mannix said, referring to a state order restricting public gatherings to no more than five people.
At about five minutes into the meeting, the phone line got disconnected. After reconnecting, the remote councilors couldn’t hear Mannix, so he moved from his usual seat on the council dais to a spot closer to the speakerphone, which was on a table Donovan was seated at.
Mannix called the meeting to order again.
Narragansett also canceled all of its April public hearings and an April 6 council meeting.
“It’s highly unlikely we’ll be meeting on April 6,” Mannix said.
The public hearing on the school and municipal budgets is postponed to May 4 at 8 p.m., Mannix said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the council adjourned into executive session to discuss litigation, including pending cases involving the proposed new library project. The video feed then terminated.
There was no public comment period and none was listed on the agenda.
South Kingstown’s Town Council had similar logistical and technical challenges at its March 23 meeting. That meeting took place before the five-person limit, allowing the entire council, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske and the clerk and solicitor to convene in council chambers.
Each participant observed social distancing guidelines, sitting at their own table. The tables were arranged in a circle in front of the council dais, and each was separated by several feet.
The meeting took place as scheduled and ended shortly after 9:30 p.m.
It was live streamed and included a phone number for the public to call in and comment.
“Unfortunately we’ve had some technical difficulties and we’ve already got some strange circumstances without an audience here to participate with us,” Council President Abel Collins said.
The meeting, however, was not broadcast live on the public access cable channel.
Commenters were asked to e-mail Town Hall in advance if they wanted to speak, and Collins also asked during the comment period if anyone on the phone wanted to speak, and several did so. The council asked for people to speak in the order of their last name initial.
Some problems cropped up with this arrangement. Microphones had trouble picking up the councilors and commenters at various times, and people watching the live stream couldn’t hear. Also, a time delay between the conference call feed and the live stream caused interruptions and instances where people spoke over one another.
The council said it would work to resolve the issues before its next meeting.
