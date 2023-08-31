The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 virus increased for the sixth consecutive week. The more recent saw more than 15,000 hospital admissions, a 19 percent increase over the previous week, and health officials around the country are cautioning that new variants of the virus may warrant extra attention this fall and winter. Are you worried about another spike of COVID-19 disrupting your plans this fall or in the winter? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

