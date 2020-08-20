NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday gave its initial approval to setting a three-student limit to rental houses in Narragansett, a move preceded by hours of testimony from those on both sides of the issue.
The 4-1 vote, with councilor Patrick Murray against the change from the current four-person limit on the books, also bucked a recommendation from the town’s Planning Board. The board voted unanimously on July 29 to not recommend the ordinance change.
“We have the right to control our destiny,” resident Paul Zonfrillo, who supports the ordinance, said. “It’s not the town’s responsibility to house URI students.”
Opposing the ordinance are landlords, property managers and others who said that so-called quality-of-life issues such as arrests, nuisance reports and orange sticker violations had significantly decreased in the past several years.
Robert Cahill, a 59-year resident, also owns a rental house in town.
“I can not afford to keep the house unless I rent the four bedrooms out,” he said. “I knew this was a college community back in the ’60s and ’70s. And now all of a sudden you are saying we don’t want the college kids here?”
The result of the change would be higher taxes, more children in schools and an inflated school budget, others argued.
University of Rhode Island students spoke out against the measure, saying it would not solve quality of life issues and would raise the cost of housing for students, other renters and homeowners.
Sean Miller, a URI student and Cranston resident who lives in town, spoke as president of the URI Intrafraternity Council, the largest student group on campus.
“If passed, this will have a huge negative impact on the town of Narragansett,” he said.
Miller and several others said the change would not reduce the amount of nuisance issues in the town related to URI.
“As a member of the URI community, I don’t see how this ordinance will help anything,” URI student and resident Victoria Hunt said. “It doesn’t really matter if you limit it to three or four, parties are going to happen. I feel like this is blaming the college students for something that is going to happen.”
Proponents of the change complained that single-family homeownership has been degraded over the past several decades.
“This has been carrying on in our town for 25 to 30 years,” councilor Rick Lema said. “The neighborhoods have been asking … we need to get a handle on what a neighborhood actually is.”
Councilor Jesse Pugh said he was expecting the Planning Board to do a “deep dive” into the issue, exploring how the change could increase full-time homeownership and residency as well as affordable housing, both part of several goals of the town’s comprehensive plan.
“The issue here for me is not the partying. I understand that,” he said. “But we have a very serious issue with a lack of full-time residents in town.”
Pugh also said it is “unrealistic” to expect URI’s neighboring towns to continue to house more and more students as the college’s enrollment increases.
Councilor Jill Lawler said she lives in a neighborhood where about 30 percent of residents are URI students. She described complaints from constituents about nights of slamming car doors, loud voices outdoors and thumping music that disturb year-round residents trying to sleep.
Lawler also took issue with statements from URI leadership that the town was taking aim at students.
“We did not target students,” she said. “It is no secret we had been looking at this for a long time.”
After a high-profile party at a student rental in 2014 grew out of control, Narragansett established the Ad Hoc Committee on the University of Rhode Island Rental Problems, which proposed a “four unrelated” ordinance as part of its recommendations. The ordinance barred more than four unrelated people from living together in a single rental housing unit.
After the town cited 34 individuals, families and businesses accused of violating the ordinance, which was enacted in May 2016, the ACLU of Rhode Island filed a brief in Narragansett Municipal Court seeking dismissal of the charges. A 2017 Municipal Court ruling deemed the town’s so-called “four unrelated” ordinance unconstitutional.
The town appealed, but slowed the process when a similar case in Providence with a limit of three unrelated persons made its way through the courts and ultimately to the Rhode Island State Supreme Court.
The Providence ordinance was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court on May 27, and Narragansett proposed the so-called “three unrelated” occupants ordinance.
Murray said he believes the move will create more litigation and “havoc” in town.
“Everyone was in agreement for four unrelated,” Murray said. “Which we could easily morph into a four-student policy.”
Murray, a real estate agent, said he expects landlords with four bedroom homes will simply raise rents for three-student houses to cover the loss of a fourth renter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.