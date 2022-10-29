SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s an ugliness that fall and Halloween decorators find just lovely — warty, twisted, bumpy, unusual and freakish-looking gourds and pumpkins.
Think about it, here’s this orange thing looking like a pull-over hat curled up at the bottom and with white streaks running down it. Replica of an elf’s hat? Wrong.
It’s a gourd. South Kingstown’s Wally Young, who has laid eyes on hundreds of weird-shaped gourds and pumpkins for sale each October for many years, says he thinks it looks like a turban.
Either way, there’s certainly nothing handsome or cute. But, don’t tell that to Chelsey Frost, 30, who was at Young’s pumpkin patch when the ugly gourd discussion came up.
“I love ugly gourds. I love them because they feel real, diverse and are Halloween scary,” she said. “A green gourd with more warts the better, and the larger, truly better.”
Then there is that green, yellow and white-streaked gourds, with long yellow stems and lots of bumps resembling bulging tumors or small ones looking like crusty mold surfacing on bread too long in the fridge or a counter breadbox.
These are ugly, too, and Young agreed on that, as well. So did Frost’s boyfriend, Scott Lamay, 30, standing nearby. Both are from Wakefield.
Young continued, “However, they just fly off the shelf and I just don’t know what to say.” He should know. The passer of pumpkins has sold over 20,000 pumpkins and gourds to people over the last several years through the Peace Dale Congregational Church’s annual “Pumpkins for a Purpose” Halloween fundraiser.
“I had one woman last year who came and said, “Give me the ugliest pumpkin and gourds you have,” he said, noting she said that they were put on display to be spooky.
Lamay shook his head. He’s a physician’s assistant whose job is to help bring a soothing atmosphere to sometimes tense medical situations and is not into ugly anything.
“I like the cliché round, perfect jack-o’-lantern. I want it to look good on the steps,” he said.
Frost, an artist who looks to colors and shapes in many different ways of expression, said she likes creating a scene that blends with the tradition of spookiness and horror.
“We get over 300 kids to our house and I’d also like them to feel excited to come to our house. I put them on the steps to greet them,” she said with a laugh.
This kind of interest extends beyond New England.
One New York newspaper reported that warty pumpkins, ugly gourds and carbuncle-covered squash are all the rage as perfectly round, sunset-colored orbs no longer cut it as Halloween decorations.
Buyers proudly post their warty pumpkin pictures on Instagram. “Everyone wants the weird stuff,” said Tim Stanton, who runs Stanton’s Feura Farm in upstate Feura Bush, outside Albany, where he has planted 21 varieties of bizarre fall fruit.
Even National Public Radio pointed to the fascination with these ugly and not-so-ugly hallmarks of Halloween.
Virginia farmer Charles Martin first got into the pumpkin game a decade ago, NPR reported. These colorful gourds aren’t just a hobby for him: They’re big business. In the last 30 years, the amount of American farmland devoted to pumpkins has tripled and most of those big fruits aren’t filling pies.
As the weather turns, the Pinterest-loving sort increasingly look for odd, eye-catching pumpkins, gourds and squash to decorate homes and offices, NPR said.
“Everyone wants to have the new, really cool gourd that everyone wants to buy, that Martha Stewart posts on her blog,” says Adam Pyle, a horticulturist at the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C.
“You have a huge demand for squash and gourds that are aesthetically interesting and different from each other. That’s been popular for a while, and it’s been really trendy the last few years.”
Back in South Kingstown, Wally Young agreed.
“I always sell out, every year,” he said this week at the church pumpkin patch. “They’re all gone now.”
