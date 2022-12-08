NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town council approved a motion to receive and accept reimbursement of a subgrant award from the State of Rhode Island and the U.S. Department of Justice at their meeting Monday night.
The police department recommended the motion to accept the grant in the amount of $108,500 which would be used to cover the costs of the first two years of a five year equipment leasing program. The official statement released by Police Chief Sean Corrigan said that the grant will reimburse the town for the first two years with additional funds for administrative costs.
“The leasing program provides for 11 Bodyworn and Rocket Communication bundles, 20 BodyWorn bundles, one CAD(computer-aided design) integration, 31 holster sensors and 31 CAD activations,” the police chief’s statement said. “The total reimbursement for the first two years will be $99,370. The $9,130 over the leasing cost will be utilized to offset administrative costs. This is a 100% reimbursement grant with no matching funds required.”
Corrigan said that he was happy to be a part of a press conference with the department’s partners to announce $16 million in grant funds that will be used to outfit 1,773 front-line police officers across the state with body cameras.
With the council approving the body-worn camera grant, the department was able to move forward with its request to hire two probationary patrol officers.
Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said that one of the positions is being opened to replace an officer who will be retiring in January.
“It has been budgeted for an administrative position to work with the body worn camera administration and with the accreditation as well,” Tierney said. “If it’s approved the position would probably be created in August of 2023. Originally we thought maybe the program may be up and running before then, but this is a good timeline.”
In other council news, a motion was heard and passed to waive Town permit fees for the new library including those related to building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees.
“There are certain fees assigned to each inspection,” Town Manager James Tierney said in regard to the inspections completed by the building official’s office and fire chief’s office. “By ordinance the Town manager can waive some fees if it is a town building, and these are the town fees that can’t be waived by the town manager because they are state mandated.”
However, Tierney explained, while his office could not waive the fees ordinances allowed the town council to make an exception and waive the costs amounting to $37,374.
During his update, Tierney reminded the council that the University of Rhode Island’s Landscape Architecture Studio has been conducting a resilience planning program for Galilee and will be presenting its findings at a public forum on Tuesday December 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Narragansett Town Hall.
The town council also unanimously passed its consent agenda which included the purchase of three replacement time clocks in the amount of $7,245.00 and a two year contract agreement with RI Trust for the Hartford Steam Boiler Building Sensor Program.
The Narragansett Town Council’s next meeting will be held on December 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Narragansett Town Hall.
