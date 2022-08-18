NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Donna Holland knows hope is a powerful ally in the fight against cancer, and that there are glimmers of light even in the darkness.
The North Kingstown resident cared for her sister, Barbara Feeley, before Feeley lost her battle with lung cancer less than a year ago.
“My family learned in the hardest way that throughout the pandemic, cancer hasn’t stopped,” Holland said.
Feeley, a Narragansett resident, was diagnosed at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and died on March 5, 2021. Having a funeral and memorial then were very limited, Holland said.
Caring for her sister daily took an emotional toll on Holland and on other family members who took turns attending to Feeley.
Losing her sister to the disease ignited in Holland a desire to help ensure other families never have to go through the same experience, she said.
“I’ve been a caregiver unfortunately for four people, the last being my sister,” she said. “I decided I needed to do more.”
Holland transformed her caregiving into activism and advocacy through volunteer work with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. She’s volunteered for about a year.
“For me it was perfect, I travel a little bit for my grandchildren, but I can do it from home. It’s a grassroots operation,” she said.
She contacts state and federal lawmakers to advocate for bills that provide more funding for cancer treatment, care and research.
She found a way to further honor her sister earlier this year, on the anniversary of Feeley’s passing, when she decided to organize a local fundraiser as part of the Cancer Society’s 12th annual Lights of Hope event.
In the nationwide event, communities honor lives affected by cancer on the front porches, kitchen tables and lawns of cancer patients, survivors and advocates nationwide and in Washington, DC.
Displays of more than 55,000 light bags take place in all 50 states.
Each Light of Hope represents a loved one’s cancer story — a survivor, someone in treatment, someone who passed from cancer, or someone who served as a caregiver.
Holland was determined to bring the event and its message to Wickford this year.
“Wickford was perfect, and then I heard about Harbor Lights and said, I’m going to marry these two,” Holland said.
The Harbor Lights event is a summer evening of food trucks, live music and crowds of visitors strolling the downtown and visiting shops and galleries. Looking out at the harbor at dusk, visitors can see floating fire pits lighting the night sky.
About 100 Lights of Hope glowed warmly at last Thursday’s Wickford Harbor Lights. Paper bags with glow sticks and some sand inside lined both sides of the little brick garden path of the Old Library Park.
Each bag had a message for someone battling cancer or a loved one who has died from it.
The message writers are friends, family, neighbors, co-workers, teammates. They are people profoundly affected by the cancer patients presence in their own lives.
“In memory of Auntie Barbara. Missing your smile,” was written on a bag decorated with a pink flower and a butterfly.
“To Ted, my best friend, I miss you,” said another.
Anyone could donate $10 in memory of someone lost to cancer, in honor of someone fighting the disease, or for a caregiver.
“It really goes to fight cancer and support research,” Holland said.
One side of the path was dedicated to Feeley, while the other side had lights in tribute to others who are affected by cancer.
“Cancer patients need caregivers. They need advocates more than anything,” Holland said. “They really need someone that is with them, helps them with doctors’ appointments, shopping.”
A niece, Justine Maggiacomo, helped Holland care daily for Feeley.
“I was there whenever Donna couldn’t be there, when (Feeley) needed a ride to appointments or if she just wanted someone to hang out with her for he day to keep her a cheerful,” Maggiacomo said.
Maggiacomo worked with Holland as part of “a little committee” to receive online donations and assemble the bags that hold the Lights of Hope.
Holland said the job of being a caregiver is very hard, but also rewarding.
“We need more volunteers in southern Rhode Island,” she said. Anyone interested in helping can visit fightcancer.org for more information.
The nicest compliment Holland received as a caregiver was from her sister, who was a nurse.
“You know, you’re good at this,” Feeley told her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.