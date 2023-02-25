SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When it’s warm enough, Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) enjoys being out on the water.
Whether that’s in the form of kayaking, boating, or a day on the beach, it varies.
Since assuming her position in the State Senate’s 38th District in January, working on management of the state’s shoreline has been one of Gu’s main priorities.
For Gu, the shifts in her new work can come in phases.
“For January and February, we’re doing a lot of meetings with advocates and other legislators and, I think the challenging part is figuring out who’s already working on an issue area that you’re interested in,” Gu said.
“The Senate is a little different than the House. Up until now, we’ve been meeting on Tuesdays and it’s mainly because there’s not a lot of legislation that comes to the floor.”
Gu, one of South County’s youngest members of the General Assembly, make history in January when she and Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) were sworn in as the first Asian-American members of the Rhode Island General Assembly.
It’s not something she takes for granted.
“I am honored and humbled to have the chance to serve my community,” Gu said in a press release announcing the milestone last month. “Public service is an uncommon path, especially for immigrant families. As a state, we are stronger and able to make more informed decisions when a broad range of voices and lived experiences are at the table.”
Gu said her current objective in this, her second month in office, is drafting legislation and getting other senators to sign on as co-sponsors. This requires physical signatures.
After February recess, committees will start meeting on a regular basis.
Approaching the two month mark since succeeding Dennis Algiere, Gu said she appreciates the assembly’s senior members who have reached out and offered walkthroughs and intel.
Gu is a part of the housing & municipal government, environment & agriculture, and commerce committees.
“I really enjoy meeting with the advocates and other legislators – (the advocates) they spend a lot of time at the capitol, arguably as much time as the legislators,” Gu said.
Affordable housing and the environment are two of her main focuses.
“We have advocates that are either in my district or other parts of the state that definitely want to see that Shoreline Access Bill passed,” Gu said. “It was … redefined (as) a public private boundary … (the bill) would make sure, no matter how high or how low the tide is, that you always have a dry stretch of sand to walk across.”
“Way back when we set the Rhode Island Constitution, they codified public access to the shoreline and they thought it was important enough to put it in one of the articles,” Gu said.
Another item that Gu has her eye on is Coastal Resource Management Council (CRMC) reform, citing issues of the agency being understaffed.
Gu said there is conversation amongst state applicants about converting the CRMC to an advisory body, from a decision-making body.
“Basically, transition the CRMC towards a government agency rather than a government agency plus a political body – a body of political appointees,” she said. “…That has been pending for a few years and that … has to go through the Rights of Way Subcommittee.”
Gu is also an advocate for affordable housing — a hot topic in South County amid concerns surrounding a fall in school student enrollment and home affordability in the area.
She wants to “increase the number of options for people in South County.”
“We have a lack of both affordable housing and year-round rentals,” Gu said. “There’s that and … for the environment, it’s all kind of one big box — the environment, shoreline access and climate change.”
With each of these issues on her mind as the time for drafting legislation ends, Gu is hopeful that there is successful advocation toward increasing access for people to participate in Rhode Island government — in order for residents and families to be better heard.
“Particularly in South County, it’s harder for people to reach the Capitol and testify, they have to drive for almost an hour and then wait for multiple hours,” she said.
Gu added the hope is to create an option for advisory bodies to meet remotely.
“That was in part because the advocates on the child-care commission they have members all over the state and … parents they have trouble getting everyone together in one room,” Gu said. “So, they enjoyed the option of being able to meet remotely during COVID and would like to continue having that option.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.