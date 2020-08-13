SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town employees could soon be enlisted to serve as “ambassadors” to remind the public in SK about wearing masks when out among other people.
According to Town Manager Rob Zarnetske, the employees would don vests and walk around areas where people congregate in significant numbers, such as downtown or the parks and beaches.
The vests would have a town logo and read “COVID Compliance Official,” according to the town manager.
“The idea is to hand out masks, more of an ambassador approach to things, but just keep the awareness up as we come to the last few weeks of summer,” Zarnetske said.
The town is researching where to procure the vests cheaply and quickly enough for the end of the season, Zarnetske told the Town Council on Tuesday night.
“We’ve seen an uptick (in COVID-19), in Rhode Island generally and some uptick here in South Kingstown,” Zarnetske said.
Asked by Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz who would take on such duties, Zarnetske said he didn’t want to pre-judge who they might be.
“They could be town employees who are part-timers, they could be folks who are, for example, one possibility would be the constables. It could be anyone in our system who’s been vetted who we don’t have a concern about sending out to engage the public,” he said.
Da Cruz said he didn’t want any town employee who felt uncomfortable with engaging the public to be forced to do so, and Zarnetske said that would never happen.
“We’re never going to put any town employee in a position where they would feel uncomfortable with regard to COVID or engagement with the public,” Zarnetske said. “It’s not good for the employee, it’s not good for the town’s image and it’s not good for the residents.”
Da Cruz also noted that some people are “very passionate” about not wearing masks, and that he wanted to avoid confrontations but at the same time, he believes everyone should be wearing a mask.
Zarnetske responded that the role is not about confrontation, but awareness.
“The approach here is more ambassador than it is police,” Zarnetske said. “The job is to go out, be present, create awareness of the need – hand masks out to the public, and move on.”
With COVID numbers “sliding in the wrong direction,” though not too fast, Zarnetske felt the town should do something rather than nothing.
“We’re going to be gentle here. There’s no point in being overly aggressive about it,” he said.
Sending people with no health insurance into crowds of people who aren't wearing masks is a terrible idea.
