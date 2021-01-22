SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Farmers have the chance to put in an offer to buy a 10-acre parcel of agricultural land in South Kingstown from the state as part of a new program designed to preserve farmland.
The Department of Environmental Management last week issued a request for proposals from qualified farmers to submit offers for the “10 acres of prime agricultural land” off Liberty Lane by April 14.
A nine-member Farmland Access Advisory Committee representing the farming community will review proposals and select the best candidate for recommendation to the DEM.
The DEM’s pitch came through the Farmland Access Program, a voluntary program approved by voters as part of an environmental bond measure to help ensure Rhode Island’s farmlands remain in farming. The South Kingstown parcel, which was most recently used as a turf field, is the first project to go forward under the new program, in which DEM purchases farmland and retains its development rights, and then sells it affordably to a farmer-buyer.
To be eligible, applicants must show that for at least two years they’ve operated or managed a farm with at least $5,000 in annual gross farm revenues. They also must show they are pre-qualified for a loan or have available start-up capital.
Prospective buyers have two options to purchase the land.
They may buy the property for $70,000 with a restriction preventing construction of any residential structures in perpetuity.
Under the second scenario, applicants can buy the property for $240,000 with the ability to build one single family house no larger than 2,000 square feet within an identified one-acre dwelling unit area.
The purchase price for the farmland – both when purchased by DEM and when sold to a farmer – is based on appraised fair market value.
The property is located in the town’s R-200 Rural Very Low Density District. Crop and livestock farms are allowed by right, but pig farms are not, and boarding animals is only allowed by special use permit. In addition, although commercial uses are not allowed, a “farm retail sales building” to sell farm-related products could be built.
Although Rhode Island has more than 1,000 farms and the state’s network of young farmers continues to grow, access to farmland continues to be a challenge for many farmers. Farmland values in Rhode Island are among the highest in the country and lack of access to affordable farmland threatens the continued viability of local agriculture, DEM said.
DEM said that over the past several years, it has experienced a growing interest from both expanding and new farmers seeking affordable land to farm.
As part of the 2014 and 2018 Clean Water, Open Space and Healthy Communities bond issues, $5 million was made available for farmland preservation under the Farmland Access Program.
The DEM’s related Farmland Preservation Program, which purchases development rights from farmers, has helped more than 100 farmers retain ownership of their farms and ensure that more than 8,000 acres of farmland will remain in agriculture.
According to the DEM, the local food industry supports 60,000 jobs, and the state’s green industries account for more than 15,000 jobs and contribute $2.5 billion to the economy annually.
