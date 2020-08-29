Narragansett and North and South Kingstown fire departments are among those statewide that have received new federal funds to purchase vital equipment, including fire hoses, trucks, high-tech breathing equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline (all D-R.I.) announced Aug. 21 that $3,884,710 in new federal funding for 17 fire departments across the state.
The federal funds are made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and will help local fire departments prioritize operations and safety during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These federal grants will help firefighters across the state enhance public safety and protect themselves as they can continue to serve and perform their essential work,” Reed said.
North Kingstown’s department is slated to receive $208,546.91 for protective gear washers and protective gear dryers.
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” Whitehouse said. “This federal funding will help provide the tools they need to protect themselves and all Rhode Islanders. Congratulations to the departments for winning these grants.”
Narragansett will receive $106,666.67 for firefighter breathing apparatus.
“Rhode Island firefighters on the front lines of the pandemic are facing daunting challenges and it is more important than ever that departments are equipped with the proper tools to save lives,” Langevin, a senior member of the Committee on Homeland Security, which oversees the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, said. “These federal funds will go a long way to making sure our heroes have equipment that keeps them safe when responding to emergencies.”
South Kingstown’s Union Fire District is the recipient of $2,695.69 for operations and safety through the firefighters grant, which may be used to purchase PPE.
“Our firefighters and heroes on the front lines are keeping Rhode Islanders safe during the pandemic,” Cicilline said. “These grants allow our firefighters to do their essential service, but we need to continue to push for more funding for these heroes. That’s why the House passed the Heroes Act more than three months ago, which helps our heroes on the front lines. Senate Republicans need to act today and pass this vital legislation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.