SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Voters by a nearly 4-to-1 margin defeated a referendum to remove $1.5 million from the nearly $56 million appropriation approved by town officials for school operations next year.
Officials said that 5,832 voters turned out in a record number since 2006 when budget referendums were first permitted and 4,604 voters chose to keep the current town funding level while 1,228 cast ballots for the cut.
Long lines of voters were seen all day long, at times with more than 500 people stretching 200 yards along the town’s Recreation Center and snaking another 150 yards into a nearby grassy area.
“I am pleased to see such a record turnout in civic engagement and confidence in the Town Council and the School Committee for keeping the many and varied school programs and sports that students and their families enjoy and need,” said Town Council President Rory McEntee.
His observations were cemented by the appearance of cars streaming into the center parking lot and more than 200 people lined in a hallway leading to the voting area as the clock ticked to the polls closing at 8 p.m.
Among those earlier in the day was Jill Blaney, who pushed herself with difficulty in a wheelchair through many yards of grass to have a say in the referendum.
“I just feel it is very important to be here. Yes, it is tough going to get inside, but we have to save the programs. The students deserve the programs,” she said.
While adults voted, many high school students stood along St. Dominic Road, where the center is located, holding signs to protest a series of cuts to arts, music and high school sports school officials claimed were certain to follow should a dramatic reduction in funds be approved.
Jim O’Neill, a former town council member, led the for cutting the $1.5 million with local resident Dorald Beasley, a frequent critic of town government.
O’Neill said that he also wanted a referendum to put spending issues in the public eye, even if the public wouldn’t vote for a cut. Beasley argues that the school system still had $2 million available to cut, but officials have said that money is for expected year-end expenses and contractual obligations.
The school system’s chief spokesman throughout the ordeal has been Superintendent Mark Prince. Right after the vote he released a statement thanking the community.
“Preserving the school district’s budget belongs to all of us who came together with a common purpose, driven by the desire to make a positive difference in our community and the life of students,” he said. “The road ahead will undoubtedly be challenging as we confront the complex issues and pressing problems that face the School Department and the community. No journey toward progress can be accomplished alone. I call upon all of SK, irrespective of political affiliation, and regardless of your vote tonight, I ask you to join hands in a collective endeavor to build a brighter future.”
The vote followed a drive to get voters to the polls either by texting them appeals and reminders, emailing messages, mailing flyers to homes and informal organizing with school parent-teacher organizations, Boosters Club sports enthusiasts, political organizations within the town and voters known to sympathize either with spending on schools or reducing the amount given to them.
Several voters in line to cast a ballot and who supported the cut declined to be identified. One commented, “I’m voting Republican. People should have a choice in their spending.”
Three empty chairs and a few signs supporting the cuts were the only showings of support for the referendum proponents outside the voting center.
School supporters in line spoke up about their opinions, including Bill Boardman.
“Hey, if they (those wanting the cuts) don’t like the way schools are run, they should run for the School Committee and do something about it rather than make us wait out here in line for hours,” he said.
On a corner at a nearby parking lot stood Sean Aquirre, 15, and a freshman at South Kingstown High School along with Sam Cadman, 15, also a freshman.
Aquirre held a white sign with red lettering, “DO NOT STEAL OUR THEATER. SAVE MR. MUIR.” Cadman’s said bluntly, “Don’t Defund Our schooling.”
“We can’t vote, but we can certainly show people how we feel and that it’s wrong to make the cut,” Cadman said about their reasons for being there. As he spoke, a makeshift band of students across the street had gathered with signs and others kept playing over and over The Star Spangled Banner.
The two had also organized through Instagram for other students to come to the polls to protest, they said.
