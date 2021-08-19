SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Former Supt. of Schools Linda Savastano asked for a list of student names and addresses weeks before a controversial mailer containing the information showed up in the mailboxes of local parents.
Savastano made the request on April 8, according to e-mail that is part of the Town Council’s concluded investigation into how the student information was released and used on a flier in late April to advocate for passage of an $85 million school facilities bond. The measure failed May 4 at the polls.
The council released the 14-page legal report by Solicitor Mike Ursillo, along with supporting evidence, on its website on Aug. 13.
Savastano also asked her executive assistant, Jenna Ouellette, to provide names and addresses of staff and vendors in that e-mail. In requesting the relevant data in spreadsheets from other school department personnel, Ouellette noted that the requests were time sensitive. Savastano had received the lists within 30 minutes of her request.
In late May, Ursillo received information from the school department that Ouellette did not know why Savastano requested the data.
Savastano said she requested the student information in the process of reviewing redistricting and in order to analyze a signed petition submitted to the RIDE School Building Authority for residency. However, the report noted there was no evidence provided to substantiate her claims.
The report also includes a sworn statement from Stacey Bodziony, in which she acknowledges receiving the data from Savastano. Bodziony at the time was on the board of Friends of SK Schools, a local education advocacy group that also promoted passage of the $85 million school facilities bond.
“I no longer have the student directory information in my possession, as I only received an electronic copy of the student directory information, and I deleted that copy and all related emails from my computer,” Bodziony said.
Savastano, who entered into a separation agreement with the town on June 28, issued a public statement on June 11 in which she acknowledged giving the list to Bodziony but did not “connect the dots” that it could be used in the pro-bond mailer.
The report says the investigation did not reveal the e-mail account used to send the mailer information. A search Savastano’s school department e-mail did not show that Savastano used that account to transmit the information.
“This office has been unable to review the emails of Ms. Savastano following her resignation, as her school laptop has been cleared of such data by Ms. Savastano,” the solicitor’s report said.
Savastano’s separation agreement includes continuing her full pay until Dec. 31 unless she is hired elsewhere and then a reduction schedule follows. In addition, both she and the school committee agree to avoid publicly criticizing each other.
The report also notes the efforts town legal staff took to try to get information from two key players in the mailer controversy: the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, which sent it, and Checkmate Consulting CEO Brad Dufault, who got the list from Bodziony.
Dufault said he sent the information to his mail house, which he did not name, and that the company applied it to the mailer.
Dufault also said no one has access to the information, and that he and the mail house deleted it after the mailer went out.
The town had subpoenaed Dufault and taken Superior Court action to try to get him to respond, but he refused. He issued his statement to the town after Savastano admitted to providing the information.
R.I. AFL-CIO President George Nee said May 7 the organization was never in possession of a list of student names and had not seen such a list.
“I was contacted by Brad Dufault of Checkmate Consulting Group, and he asked me if the AFL-CIO would be willing to send a mail piece in support of the school bond issue to SK voters,” Nee said. “I agreed. He sent me a draft of the piece and I approved it. He sent the text of the piece and the mailing list to the mail house. I was later informed that the mail house made an error when formatting the mailing. It was our expectation that the piece would be sent to voters. I have been notified that the mailing list has been deleted and was not shared with any other entity.”
In the days and weeks after the mailer was sent, parents and community members expressed overwhelming concerns about what was released, by whom and when, and prompted the council investigation. The School Committee has not conducted its own probe of the matter. It has taken steps to revise two policies that relate to the release of student information.
The Town Council reviewed the report in executive session on Aug. 10.
“It is compelling and, I would say, thorough,” President Abel Collins said.
Council member Deborah Bergner said the report may not fully satisfy all members of the community, and she was open to hearing from them.
“While we don’t have all the information we would like to have, it’s the most information we have at this time,” Bergner said. “There may be other things that come up and I’m certainly willing to continue to investigate if need be.”
Bergner noted that parents are still upset that the information was released, and that to her it is a matter of public safety rather than politics. She said at least one mother was concerned that an estranged spouse could learn the location of their child because the name and address were on the mailer.
The issue is not likely to recede into the background soon.
“The release of this report does not mean we are closing the book and not willing to reopen it,” council member Jess Rose said. “If there are concerns, we still want to hear them.”
