SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I.— “This is a wild osprey nest and anything can happen.”
That’s the advisory printed below the live feed of the new Narrow River Osprey Cam, a web camera that provides around-the-clock viewing of ospreys in and around their nest along the Narrow (Pettaquamscutt) River at narrowriver.org/ospreycam.
The camera feed is a joint venture between the Narrow River Preservation Association and the Narrow River Land Trust.
“With most Americans staying home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are excited to launch this live video feed of an osprey nest with stunning views of the Narrow River estuary in the background,” the groups said.
“While we hope that healthy osprey chicks will end up fledgling from the nest this summer, things like sibling rivalry, predators, and natural disaster can affect this osprey family and may be difficult to watch,” the viewer advisory says. “As hard as it may be to see anything happen to our osprey, we will let nature take its course and not intervene.”
The camera is the culmination of three years of planning, the hard work of many volunteers, and financial support from more than 65 donors and sponsors.
In addition to the live feed, the website features video clips of the first osprey visit on March 26, two male osprey vying for the attention of a female on March 30 and clips of the birds performing various “housekeeping” on the nest in recent weeks.
Throughout the year, the webcam will capture a compelling and ever-changing view of the Narrow River landscape. It is free of charge to anyone who wishes to watch the birds and see views of the river. Donations in support of the webcam and NRPA’s many educational and preservation programs are welcomed.
Operating costs for the first year of the webcam were donated in memory of Narragansett resident Eileen Farrell by her family.
Contributors to the project include the Menunkatuck Audubon Society in Connecticut, Narrow River Kayaks, Schroff Technologies International, Inc., The Town of Narragansett, Chris Powell of the Conanicut Island Raptor Project, Jon Scoones and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, FJ Newman & Sons, and Narragansett resident Craig Wood, the founder and leader of NRPA’s osprey education program.
In March 2019, Narrow River Preservation Association and Narrow River Land Trust completed the installation of a platform designed for the osprey nest.
Located at the land trust’s Garrison House Acres property in South Kingstown, the platform is visible from the trail at Garrison House Acres, from Middlebridge Bridge, from Narrow River Kayaks (across the river) and from boats, kayaks and paddle boards on the Narrow River.
Based on a design used successfully in Connecticut, the platform is constructed and positioned to attract a mating pair of osprey.
The hope was that osprey returning from their annual migration to the Amazon rain forest in Brazil would adopt the platform and build a nest on it. A pair did indeed adopt the nest last April, although they were too immature to make a family in 2019, according to the land trust.
The next phase of the project was the installation of the 24-hour live webcam on the nest.
Osprey mate for life and return to the same nest each year to lay two to four eggs and raise their young. The webcam will offer the opportunity to observe osprey behavior up close. The live camera includes infrared night vision not visible to the ospreys or to humans, and is deliberately designed in a way that will not disrupt the birds.
The nest platform and webcam are a continuation of Narrow River Preservation Association’s osprey education program. Each year in March, NRPA offers the osprey education program to local fourth graders. The one-hour presentation introduces students to osprey biology and adaptations and to concepts of ecology of the area in general.
Last year, NRPA presented to more than 325 fourth-grade students at four local schools. When teaching about osprey, the group incorporates concepts of ecology, preservation, stewardship and conservation.
In 2017, NRPA acquired its own osprey mount, which is a dead, stuffed osprey, for people to get an up-close look at the bird. The mount, affectionately named ‘Pette’ (short for Pettaquamscutt, the Indigenous name of Narrow River) can be seen at NRPA events.
“The live video stream offers a tremendous resource for both teachers and students to follow the osprey’s summer life cycle and daily interactions with the environment,” NRPA said.
