NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Whether someone needs the perfect beachside meal or a satisfying lunch for the office, the recently opened Narragansett restaurant Greenhouse is aiming to make a salad or grain bowl that will please anyone’s cravings.
As Greenhouse co-owners Tyler and Alex Basile were brainstorming ideas for a new eatery, they kept reflecting on their experiences living in Narragansett, Boston and New York — noting that Boston and New York had more on-the-go healthy food choices. Together, they wanted to bring the concept of quick service healthy salads and grain bowls to Narragansett.
To make this vision come to life, Greenhouse’s menu offers salads and grain bowls, either from a pre-set menu or a fully customizable option with over 40 toppings to choose from, as well as fresh cold-pressed juices made in-house. After officially opening last month, the Basiles said customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It was filling this void that we noticed but was even bigger than we thought,” Tyler Basile said. “It’s the kind of place you would expect this to be. We have a bunch of beaches and people on vacation with people thinking they can ‘grab and go’ something healthy. So, in retrospect, it’s wild that nothing like this has been around.”
Alex Basile noted that salads often have a bad reputation, with people thinking it’s not enough food for a meal or that it has to use the same, common ingredients. As part of Greenhouse’s mission, Tyler and Alex Basile are using their menu to show that a healthy meal doesn’t have to be one note.
“We are more than just a salad shop,” Alex Basile said. “I think when people hear of salads, they get turned off because some people think it’s not enough food for them. We offer so many options that it’s a meal.”
Alex Basile said it has been exhilarating to see the Narragansett community as equally as happy as they are to have healthy meal choices.
“It’s been so exciting,” Alex Basile said. “We are both here from way before we are open to way past close and we are putting in a lot of hours but at the end of the day, it still feels so surreal that this is ours and it’s meeting the locals, meeting any one that comes in. It’s really, really incredible and exciting. We are definitely running on adrenaline and minimal sleep but like it’s been the happiest time.”
The Basiles said there have already been some fan favorite salads and bowls from their set menu, including the Rhody Cobb salad, Boon Street bowl, and Al’s bowl. Tyler Basile said he is touched how the bowls he and Alex made from their personal choices are resonating with patrons.
“I built the Boon Street bowl as if I just sat down at a place where I could customize a warm grain bowl, this is exactly what I would pick in it,” Tyler Basile said. “So, I have definitely been pumped to see it as popular as it is. I figured it was just something that I created for myself and Alex created the Al’s bowl which she created basically as her bowl and those bowls have been our two most popular bowls, which is kinda funny so I am mentally keeping a little tally to see who wins that battle between Al’s bowl and Boon Street, which has been a lot of fun.”
Both Tyler and Alex Basile have special connections to Narragansett, making the opening of Greenhouse even more meaningful to them. Tyler Basile said he grew up in the Narragansett restaurant industry, working upwards of a dozen restaurants in the area up until his early 20’s.
“I have always enjoyed this industry from dishwashing, front of the house, being a busser, food runner, server, bartender, so I experienced all sides of it and I had a feeling that I wanted something of my own one day,” Tyler Basile said. “Growing up in a town where restaurants and hospitality in the summer is our biggest industry, I think it was inherently in my blood to end up wanting to do something of my own after helping other people in their ventures. Alex came into the picture with as far as this concept and what this idea could be.”
When Tyler went off to University of Rhode Island (URI), he met Alex on Boon Street (which is the namesake of one of their bestselling bowls.) Nowadays, Alex Basile said she is grateful to become a part of the community that is close to her heart.
“I made some of my best memories here and will continue to do so for the rest of my life,” Alex Basile said. “The locals have stepped in and shown their support, vocalizing [Greenhouse] on the internet [and] sharing posts. It’s really incredible to be in a supportive community, we are very thankful.”
Following the official opening, Greenhouse will continue to develop and adapt based on community feedback, the pair said. Tyler Basile said the key to running a successful business is to keep an ear open to what patrons want and be willing to make adjustments. Alex Basile said she wants to incorporate the customer suggestions as much as possible. She envisions possibly featuring a new salad or bowl based on frequent customers order in addition to keeping on top of “food trends” — meaning any popular, buzz-worthy food sensation. They are both excited and nervous to have the freedom to change the menu overtime.
“Having that flexibility is truly exciting,” Tyler Basile said. “This is a passion project disguised as a business or the other way around which is fun to approach it that way too.”
However, before anything changes, Tyler Basile said he is taking in the moment for making his childhood dream come true.
“It just feels really cool to be on this side of it and that we are fulfilling this destiny type thing that I have always wanted and fortunately we get to do it together [which] is an amazing, amazing feeling, so I am still on Cloud Nine and will probably stay there for a long time,” he said.
Greenhouse is located at 904 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For hours, full menu, online ordering and more, visit https://greenhousegansett.com/.
