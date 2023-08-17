SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When traveling down a road, it’s not uncommon to have to deal with trash, especially while biking. Cyclists constantly need to try to avoid glass, cans, empty plastic nip bottles and anything else that could topple their vehicle.
There are, of course, occasional items of value in their way, like money, noise-canceling headphones, tennis racquets, a six-pack of beer, lawn chairs and almost anything else that’s usable and blown out of a car or truck.
“I find things all the time. Wallets, tools, money and other things,” said Doug Shepard, 66, a bicyclist for over 40 years and a staff member at Stedman’s Bike Shop in Wakefield.
The finds, though, are mostly trash and that has inspired him, shop owner Jim Walsh and other staff who also are bicyclists to get behind a contest for cleaning up South County roads on which they ride.
“Does it drive you nuts to have a great ride, but record more sightings of single shot ‘nips’ on the side of the road than miles recorded? Tired of seeing those ubiquitous blue Bud Light cans next to gorgeous 200-year-old stone walls?” Stedman’s announced asked its over 2,300 subscribers by email. “Want to do something about it? So do we!”
The shop has created a contest for this month to see who can collect the most trash.
“Of course, the real winner will be our cleaner roads, but to inspire everyone we are also offering gift cards to our favorite bike shop, Stedman’s,” it said.
The contest is run on the “honor” system but those participating will need to submit by email evidence that amounts to pictures of their bounty. Stedman’s does not need the trash brought to the shop, organizers said.
The prizes to be awarded after the contest ends August 31 range from a $1,000 Stedman’s gift card for the first-place winner (as well as $500 and $250 for the second- and third-place runner ups), to Stedman’s-Branded merchandise including a jersey of choice and a Camelbak insulated bottle.
The contest will be based on “points” as follows: One bottle, one can, one nip, one plastic or paper “whatever” all will equal one point each. For the squeaky clean environmentalists, cigarette butts and other small trash can also be picked up and will be worth 1/3 point each.
However, not to be outdone, the “too big to stuff in my jersey” kind of roadside finds will equal five points each.
“So, for example, if you collect 10 cans, 10 bottles, one car bumper (on Rt 1 near Matunuck!!), 30 cigarette butts and bottle caps, then your total would be 10 + 10 + 5 (bumper) + 10 = 35 points,” The Stedman folks explained.
There will be recordkeeping online for competitive reasons primarily — and to see who can really best whom — as well as having someplace to log it all for counting.
“The area (is) anywhere you can reasonably ride to starting from Stedman’s,” they said. The contest ends at 8 p.m. on August 31, 2023, and total points can be emailed to trashpickupSoCo@gmail.com with the subject line “TRASH PICKUP TOTAL.”
A name and mobile phone are also needed and those submitting will be contacted after logging their results by email.
This effort is a caboose on the train in which local resident Bill McCusker is the conductor and earlier this year hailed the “Great Nip Pick Up” that brought in nearly 86,000 nips picked up throughout the state.
McCusker, president of Friends of the Saugatucket, began hunting down nips during tin 2021-2022 as a personal challenge to see how many he could find.
If a picture tells a story, then the photos Bill McCusker showed the South Kingstown Town Council in 2022 tell a worrisome tale.
“In three months with 10 volunteers in South Kingstown, we collected 7,906 nips,” McCusker said at the time.
The image of three trash bins overflowing with the small empty plastic liquor bottles were “from West Kingston to Green Hill to Middlebridge, (and) everywhere in between,” McCusker explained.
Stedman’s Shepard lauded the collection efforts, which he said began for him in his 20s while a University of Rhode Island student. He has a bike with a homemade trailer attached that he picks up trash and throws into it.
“You just develop a habit so you pick up one or two — or more things each time you go for a ride,” he said.
