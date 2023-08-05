NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Planning Board this week reviewed legislation recently passed by the state legislature that will affect the town’s policies on affordable housing, subdivisions, and zoning. The changes mean planning board members will need to organize with town staff to recommend language to bring forward for the Town Council to amend the town ordinances.
The Planning Board will be splitting into different subgroups to work on each bill that was passed.
The current ordinance will be struck in places that require changes if a modification is needed. New parts of the ordinance will be added in the places that are changed.
The board will need to be “internally consistent” over the sets of regulations.
“We’ve stumbled across things in our ordinances that didn’t get changed when something else got changed,” Planning Board Chair Terence Fleming said at the meeting. “And then we’re in a dilemma on that one.”
One of the bills passed by the legislature moves to establish a transit-oriented pilot program, “potentially applicable to any community in the state.”
Narragansett doesn’t have a transit center in town, in comparison to what other towns possess.
The board at its meeting found no applicability for a transit-oriented development program and it was ruled out.
The board reviewed a bill that provides an inclusionary zoning ordinance, which is optional at the municipal level. It requires at least 25% of total units to be affordable housing, as opposed to 10%. This increases the standard for any subdivision that will be involved in incorporating inclusionary zoning.
The board discussed that if the town is going to have new subdivisions of land approved, a higher percentage of housing affordability would be ideal.
The new threshold that would trigger the need for inclusionary zoning is 10 units, rather than Narragansett’s six.
The town’s inclusionary zoning ordinance didn’t allow for density bonuses as it “only required that the 10% be provided.”
As a result, developers opted to negotiate through comprehensive permits — the key reason as to why the town hasn’t had subdivisions over five units, since 2008, that have gone through a standard subdivision process.
The trigger number that jumps a minor project to a major one would go to 10, reflective of change in the subdivision regulation. This new language would state, the difference between a minor and major development would be 10, as opposed to the difference in trigger points being five and six, currently.
One of the bills sets the minimum threshold for density bonuses – with the minimum being at least two market-rate units for each affordable unit. For example, if a 10-unit development was to be planned, it would need to be bumped to a 13-unit development.
The bill also states that if developers seek to pay fee in lieu, they would not be eligible for such a density bonus.
If a fee in lieu is utilized, the developer can choose it and pay whatever it is dictated toward by the state. That amount is currently $40,000, per unit.
If there were to be affordable housing required, based on such language, the developer could write a check, without building any affordable units, the planning board discussed.
The bill requires municipalities to allocate in lieu payments within three years of collection rather than two and requires municipalities to pass the process it would use to allocate the funds. The board at their meeting discussed whether this would be worth “the energy or effort.”
The planning board and town staff will draft and review the language before the council receives the proposed amendments — actions that need to be completed by November.
“We’re shooting for October,” Fleming said.
The Town Council needs to approve the amendments by Jan. 1.
