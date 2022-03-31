SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Chief Joel Ewing-Chow closed the book this week on his 26-year career in law enforcement, retiring from the South Kingston Police Department.
Ewing-Chow got a warm send-off last week at the police station, joined by fellow officers and police staff.
“It’s been a great career,” Ewing-Chow said. “I’ve been honored, made a lot of friends. We’ve worked well together as a team for the town.”
Capt. Alfred Bucco III, deputy chief, is the interim head of the police department. Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said a new permanent chief will be hired and begin duties after incoming Town Manager James Manni takes office on May 2. Manni is retiring from his position as superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.
“We’re so fortunate to have had Chief Ewing-Chow for that many years and to lead the department these last couple of years,” Murphy said. “We’re certainly grateful for his service, and he served with integrity and distinction his entire career with the town.”
Ewing-Chow became chief of the 55-officer police department in November 2020, after serving as the interim since July of that year, when former chief Joseph Geaber retired.
He has guided the department through most of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think nobody expected things to get as serious as they did,” he said in 2020. “We never experienced anything like it and didn’t have a lot of protocols and policies in place in order to stop exposure and transmission. It’s been challenging to law enforcement and policing.”
A Massachusetts native and Narragansett resident, Ewing-Chow graduated from Salve Regina University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in management, as well as from Roger Williams University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
His history in South Kingstown goes back 26 years, however, to 1995. He began his public safety career as a civilian dispatcher before becoming a South Kingstown patrol officer in 1999.
Promotions to sergeant followed in 2005, to detective commander in 2009, captain of operations in 2013 and most recently to captain of administration in 2017.
As chief, Ewing-Chow managed the day-to-day operations of the department, but also moved to increase the department’s community outreach.
Those efforts yielded several new programs, events and personnel for the local department. Under new community police officer Bryan Monte’s guidance, the department organized and hosted its first National Night Out summer event last year.
National Night Out started in 1984 as a way to connect police with the citizens in their communities.
Out of uniform and wearing short sleeves, Ewing-Chow was behind the grill for most of that evening, gladly cooking hot dogs and hamburgers served up free to attendees.
“What I want to do is … say ‘We’re here, we’re regular people like you are, we have families, emotions. And we’re in this job because we want to be public servants, we want to help out,” he said at the time.
The South Kingstown police, like departments around the country saw protests in 2020 when Black Lives Matter supporters marched in early June on Kingstown Road. Though there were tensions, the peaceful march ended with no arrests.
“We don’t want to do that,” Captain Ewing-Chow said then. “We want to work with our communities to make things right the best way we can.”
As chief Ewing-Chow also oversaw several promotions within the department. Bucco was promoted from captain of operations to deputy chief under his watch.
Other promotions were Detective Lt. Montafix Houghton IV to captain, Detective Sgt. Trevor Richmond to lieutenant, Detective Gary Marquis to sergeant and Patrolman Thomas Bouffard to detective.
While still interim chief in 2020, Ewing-Chow was instrumental in starting a police dog ‘K-9’ unit in the department. He presided over a swearing-in ceremony for Connor, a German Shepherd.
The chief also oversaw the hiring of several new police officers in late 2020 and 2021. They included two new police officers, just out of the police academy in June 2021.
As he spent his last week as chief saying goodbye and “See you around town” to fellow staff and residents, Ewing-Chow was also reflective.
“We’ve come a long way especially in the last few years,” he said. “I’m leaving the police department in really good hands.”
